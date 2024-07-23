Last chance to experience 'Neuk Perspectives' - a joyful celebration of neurodivergent art

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time is running out to see "Neuk Perspectives," a remarkable exhibition by Neuk Collective that has captivated over 300 visitors so far.

Featuring the diverse talents of 41 neurodivergent artists from across Scotland, this unique showcase runs only until Sunday, July 28 at WASPS Patriothall Gallery in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

"Neuk Perspectives" is more than an art exhibition; it's a celebration of neurodivergent creativity. The exhibition includes a stunning array of media and artistic expressions, including textiles, glass, ceramics, painting, printmaking, video, sculpture, and sound, highlighting the incredible talents and perspectives of neurodivergent artists.

The exhibition is the work of the members of Neuk Collective, a group by and for neurodivergent artists—people whose brains work differently from most, including those who are autistic, dyspraxic, dyslexic, or have ADHD. Through exhibitions, workshops, and events, Neuk Collective aims to foster an inclusive art environment where diverse voices are heard and celebrated.

Visitors take in a tapestry by Edinburgh-based artist Molly Kent.

The exhibition not only highlights the artists' unique talents but also centres the needs of neurodivergent artists and visitors, serving as a model for designing art exhibitions that are inclusive and accessible for all.

Access features include:- A quiet space for visitors who need a break from sensory stimulation- Ear defenders and sensory supports like stim toys- Easy Read exhibition interpretation- Closed captions for video content- A Visual Story available pre-event to help visitors familiarize themselves with the environment- "Quiet Sessions" where the exhibition opens by appointment for people who need the space to themselves

Many of the works can be touched and interacted with, from a tactile fabric wall by Kiara Mackenzie to an interactive sound installation, 'Lightbox', by Dominika Jackowska.

"Neuk Perspectives is not just an exhibition; it's a movement towards reshaping how the art world accommodates neurodivergence and diversity," said Tzipporah Johnston, founder of Neuk Collective.

'Lightbox', an interactive sound installation by Dominika Jackowska.

"Through our work, we are challenging the norms and demonstrating that art spaces can be both inclusive and enriching for everyone.

"We want everyone to feel welcome at the exhibition. It's been wonderful to see how people have responded to the work, and how moving an experience it has been for many of our visitors."

“During my time working as a curator on Neuk Perspectives, I’ve been very moved by the sheer creativity and scope of the work that makes up the exhibition,” said co-curator Elspeth Wilson. “It’s been a real privilege to work with such talented, engaged, and generous artists."

“I love the title ‘Neuk Perspectives’ and I think it is important to note that the ‘perspectives’ represented here go beyond the identities and topics associated with neurodivergence,” said curator Amy Milner.

Kiara Mackenzie's tactile wall, where visitors are invited to touch and play.

“Of course, there is work that explores the experience of being neurodivergent and relating to the world, but the audience can also expect work that speaks to a range of themes, both personal and political, such as childhood, nature connection, climate change, and mental health/trauma. Being a Scottish collective, Scotland is a big character in this exhibition as well.”

Don't miss this final opportunity to experience the vibrancy of Scotland’s neurodivergent artist community. Visit "Neuk Perspectives" before it closes on July 28.