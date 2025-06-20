Late Night Lehrer: Caspar Phillipson mixes satire, song and martini-dry wit at the Fringe

Caspar Phillipson makes his English-language Fringe debut this year with Late Night Lehrer, a satirical look at stand-up, international absurdities and the dark humour of 1960s musical legend Tom Lehrer.

Late Night Lehrer takes place at Greenside for this limited run at the Fringe 2025. Think late night TV host meets catastrophic cabaret.

Phillipson says: “Each Lehrer song feels like it was written this morning. There’s something strangely comforting about laughing at the end of the world. And yes - there will be cocktails.”

Late Night Lehrer - With Caspar Phillipson

From Copenhagen to Edinburgh, Late Night Lehrer proves that the more things change, the darker the punchline.

Venue: Greenside, George Street, Lime

Dates: 1st- 9th, 18th -23rd August

Time: 8.45pm

Duration: 60 min

Ticket Price: From £7

Age Guidance: 14+

Reviews From: 4th August