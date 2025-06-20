Laura Benanti makes her UK debut with brutally funny one-woman show nobody cares
This is a razor-sharp, no-holds-barred one-woman show from the Broadway star (Gypsy, She Loves Me, Into the Woods) premiering at this year's Fringe - and it's a must-see event. Nobody Cares is not a musical, but a comedy show with music. The show features original songs written by Todd Almond (Girl from the North Country, The Public Theater). This is storytelling that truly transcends generations and demographics - young women, gay men and reluctant husbands: everyone turns into a devoted fan.
Benanti herself says: “I talk about childbirth, perimenopause, people-pleasing - and my three (yes, three) marriages It’s been incredibly gratifying to get so much love from audiences, especially those dragged in and converted by force.”
This is a Fringe show definitely not to be missed.
|Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares
|Venue: Ermintrude at Underbelly, Bristo Square
|Dates: 30 July- 24 August (not August 11 or 18)
|Time: 4.55pm (1hr)
Tickets £11.50-£17.50 from:
https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/laura-benanti-nobody-cares and
https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/laura-benanti-nobody-cares
£11.50-£17.50
Age: 14+
Warnings: Strong language/swearing