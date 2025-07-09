Light Dancer launches with local twirl at Camera Obscura

A brand-new hands-on exhibit has twirled into place at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, combining movement, music and mesmerising illusion.

Light Dancer, the latest creation by the in-house team, reimagines the classic zoetrope with a modern twist. Visitors turn a handle to set a spinning disc of multiple dancers in motion, illuminated individually or in groups as they go through their steps, choreographed to music that speeds up of slows down depending on how fast you spin the handle. As the figures flicker through slices of light, they appear to pirouette magically in time to the music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, ‘The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’.

To celebrate the launch, 11-year-old local ballet dancer Emily Nicoll visited the attraction, bringing the Light Dancer’s magical theme to life. Emily attends Morag Alexander School of Dancing and Wallyford Primary School in East Lothian.

Andrew Johnson, General Manager of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, said: “We love creating unique exhibits that surprise and delight, and Light Dancer is a perfect example. It’s immersive, intriguing, imaginative, playful, fun for all ages. Our team has done an incredible job designing something truly individual.”

Much like the rest of Camera Obscura, Light Dancer blends past and present technologies in imaginative ways. Inspired by the gramophone and the intricate style of art nouveau artists like Alphonse Mucha, it’s also a nod to pioneering artists like Akinori Goto and the whimsical craftsmanship of Studio Ghibli and Pixar, who have used similar techniques to capture the illusion of life.

The name "zoetrope" comes from the Greek words for "life" and "turn" a fitting description for an exhibit that brings static figures to life with a simple spin. It works on the principle of ‘persistence of vision’, an optical illusion where the human eye retains an image for a brief moment after the object causing it has disappeared.

The exhibit’s design draws inspiration from the art nouveau era, taking cues from Mucha’s iconic posters, and even Paris’s metro entrances. The result is a stunning piece that reflects both the timeless elegance of historical illusion and the joy of hands-on discovery.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is proud to showcase this one-of-a-kind addition, offering a fresh twist on a classic illusion and giving visitors a chance to explore the magic in the most hands-on way possible.

The Light Dancer is now open and included with general admission. Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star rated visitor attraction at the top of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Open 7 days a week, from early until late.