Linlithgow hero to be honoured in special anniversary concert

It is eighty years since the tragic death of Linlithgow resident Lieutenant Robin Tudsbery in the final days of World War II and the Choir of the Robin Chapel will be presenting a special commemorative concert in his home town to mark the occasion. Just a short distance from Champfleurie—the childhood home of Lieutenant Tudsbery—the concert will take place on Sunday May 25th at 7.30pm in the stunning venue of St Michael’s Parish Church.

Lieutenant Tudsbery was just 25 years old when he lost his life on April 30, 1945, after his armoured car struck a mine in Kutenholz, Germany. A member of the Royal Horse Guards and former royal escort to Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, Robin was the only child of Sir Francis and Lady Isabella Tudsbery. From his early days exploring the peaceful woodlands of Linlithgow to guarding the Royal Family during wartime, his life was defined by devotion, bravery, and a love of nature. While the nation celebrated victory at the end of World War II, Sir Francis and Lady Tudsbery went into mourning at the family home, Champfleurie House in Linlithgow, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots.

In his memory, his grieving parents built the Robin Chapel in Edinburgh where every Sunday there is a choral service performed by a professional choir. The Robin Chapel Choir are recognized as one of the foremost ecclesiastical choirs in Scotland. Their growing reputation has led to sold-out events at Holyrood Palace, Falkland Palace and Perth Museum. A recent highlight was the invitation to perform at a special service to mark the arrival of the Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III. The choir recently returned from a tour to Germany where they took part in a short ceremony at Robin’s final resting place, Becklingen War Cemetery as well as a moving concert at a former prisoner of war camp in Sandbostel.

The choir’s Director of Music Paul Gudgin commented “We are very much looking forward to visiting Linlithgow for this very special event is St Michael’s Church, a very special venue.It will certainly be a highlight of our programme of events to mark the 80th anniversary of Robin’s untimely death.”

Concert Poster

The concert will feature a performance of Fauré’s ever popular Requiem. Also, fittingly for a concert celebrating the life of a former royal bodyguard, the choir will sing famous music from major royal occasions such as I was glad by Parry and Zadok the Priest by Handel.

Event Details

Title: Fauré Requiem with the Robin Chapel Choir

Date: Sunday 25 May

Robin Chapel Choir

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: St. Michael's Parish Church, The Cross, Linlithgow, EH49 7AL

Admission: £15

Tickets from:www.tuttievents.com