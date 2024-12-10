Literary legends come to The Lyceum

The Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh will hold a series of insightful one-off literary events throughout the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events include audiences with Jackie Kay, Jenny Colgan & Sophie Gravia, Sir Alexander McCall Smith and James Naughtie, all in aid of The Royal Lyceum. Audiences will have the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite authors at select events.

First up on 10 December is An Evening With: Jenny Colgan & Sophie Gravia for a lively discussion and Q&A about their respective work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Scotland’s greatest exports, Jenny Colgan has sold over 10 million copies of her ‘feel good fiction’ worldwide. Some of her most notable titles include the New York Times Bestseller The Christmas Bookshop, and its sequel Midnight at the Christmas Bookshop, which was published in paperback this Autumn.

Jenny Colgan is best known for New York Times Bestseller The Christmas Bookshop and comes to The Lyceum on 10 December with Scotland's latest publishing sensation Sophie Gravia

Her diverse writing career started in London in stand up and has also seen her write for Doctor Who. She is a champion of books by women for women, a genre which has been side-lined since the days of Jane Austen.

Joining Colgan at The Lyceum to celebrate women’s voices in fiction is Scotland’s latest publishing sensation Sophie Gravia.

During the pandemic, Gravia became known for her blog Sex in the Glasgow City and now has multiple titles on the bestseller list. She is the author of chart-topping novels A Glasgow Kiss, What Happens in Dubai and Meet Me in Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19 December, one of the world’s most prolific and best-loved authors comes to The Lyceum.

Author of The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Sir Alexander McCall Smith will join Lyceum Artistic Director David Greig on Thursday 19 December

An Evening With: Sir Alexander McCall Smith is hosted by The Royal Lyceum’s Artistic Director David Greig. Best known for his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, which has sold over 20 million copies in the English language alone, attendees will gain a personal insight into Sir Sandy’s writing and career, plus the chance to chat with the esteemed author for a meet and greet in the theatre’s Henry Irving Room before the event.

In the new year, The Royal Lyceum welcomes Poet, dramatist, writer and former Scottish Makar, Jackie Kay on 27 January.

She is the author of—among other books—The Adoption Papers, which won the Forward Prize, Red Dust Road, winner of the Scottish Book of the Year Award, Trumpet, and the Costa-shortlisted Fiere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the country’s third Makar, or National Poet for Scotland (2016-2021). With a career spanning poetry, plays, children’s writing, short stories, prose and the novel, Kay is a star of Scottish literature and currently a Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Salford.

Former Scottish Makar Jackie Kay will host An Audience With at the Edinburgh Lyceum on 27 January

Her newest collection, MAY DAY, was published in 2024 to great acclaim. VIP ticketholders will also have the chance to meet Kay before she takes to the stage.

Finally, on 10 February, presenter and journalist James Naughtie offers an in-depth exploration of his life and work at the top of British political journalism.

Best known for his British political commentary during his 21 years on Radio 4’s Today Programme (from 1994 to 2015), Scottish broadcaster James Naughtie led every BBC UK election results programme from 1997 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having begun his journalistic career in 1975 at the Aberdeen Press & Journal, he went on to become the Guardian’s Chief Political Correspondent, and was named Journalist of the Year 1984 by the Scottish Press Awards.

A chance to meet Naughtie and discuss his formidable career before the event is available with a VIP ticket. All profits of these one-off evenings with events go to

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Company Ltd, a charity registered in Scotland number SC010509.Tickets for all events are available at www.lyceum.org.uk