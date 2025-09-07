Live At The Law announce next event

Following the huge success of their five sold-out events in North Berwick, organisers from Live At The Law are now bringing more of Scotland’s most talented musicians to the seaside town.

Michael McGovern is a Scottish singer-songwriter known for his poetic lyricism, intricate guitar work, and emotionally resonant vocals. His new album Thin White Road marks a confident step forward, expanding on his folk roots with full-band arrangements, layered harmonies, and touches of saxophone and strings.

McGovern is no stranger to the area, having written his stunning song “Isle Of May” about the National Reserve just off the coast of North Berwick.

The breakout single “Evelyn” went viral in early 2025, sparking a wave of online covers. The album draws on literary influences like Laurie Lee, Hunter S. Thompson, and T.S. Eliot, continuing the storytelling depth of his acclaimed debut Highfield Suite (2021), produced by Bill Shanley.

Michaels live shows are celebrated for their emotional impact and warmth. Thin White Road confirms him as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary folk.

Lindsay Strachan, Head of Marketing for Live At The Law said: “I first saw Michael when he was supporting BC Camplight and was instantly struck by his incredible vocals. He completely captivated the room—when he left the stage it felt like a true mic-drop moment.

"He’s absolutely one to watch, and I’ve no doubt he’s headed for a long and successful career. We’re thrilled to welcome him to North Berwick, and can’t wait to give him a warm reception before he moves on to much bigger stages!”

Champions of local talent, the team also announce a brilliant Haddington based act as support. The Pennycuick Sisters are an enchanting folk duo whose rich harmonies and sisterly charm have drawn comparisons to first aid-kit. Blending modern indie-folk with traditional Scottish covers, weaving together a unique eclectic genre of their own.

Sometimes joined by their old man, Andy Pennycuick, front man of Scottish ska band Bombskare, making music a grand family affair. The Pennycuick Sisters bring warmth and authenticity to every performance.

Live At The Law is establishing a reputation for presenting world class acts with a cosy village hall feel, this is sure to be yet another excellent night.

Tickets available now via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/michael-mcgovern-at-live-at-the-law-tickets-1595360238419?aff=oddtdtcreator