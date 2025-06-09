Livingston locals invited to support cancer charity with Levi’s this weekend

This weekend, the Levi’s team at Designer Outlet Village in Livingston will be trading denim for cycling gear as they take on a static bike challenge in support of cancer charity Team Solan.

Taking place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June, the Livingston event is part of Levi’s ‘10 for 10’ summer campaign, which sees 10 Levi’s stores across the North East UK each complete a static cycling challenge to help raise £10,000 for Team Solan.

Stationary bikes will be set up outside the Levi’s store at the outlet village, where Levi’s staff will pedal in shifts throughout the weekend. The local community is warmly invited to stop by, cheer on the team, and donate either through on-site QR codes or contactless payment options.

Team Solan is a County Durham-based cancer support charity founded by Mark Solan, who lost his mum to cancer at age 15. The charity provides emotional, practical, and financial support to people affected by cancer, referred to as Warriors, including patients, carers, and loved ones.

The team at Livingston will cycle for charity this coming weekend

This fundraising campaign was inspired by Sarah Montanarini (née Lax), Levi’s North East Community Champion, who received crucial support from Team Solan when her now-husband was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Team Solan was there for me in a way no one else could be,” said Sarah. “This campaign is about giving something back and helping more people discover the difference they make.”

Livingston marks the fourth stop on the ‘10 for 10’ tour, following successful events in Dalton Park, Castleford, and Aberdeen, with future stops planned for Newcastle, Leeds, York, and Edinburgh.

“We’d love for the Livingston community to come out and show their support,” Sarah added. “Even just turning up to cheer us on means a lot. Every donation, big or small, helps.”

Levi's store colleagues are rallying for the cancer charity

Mark Solan, founder of the charity, shared: “The support from Levi’s has been incredible. This partnership isn’t just about raising money, it’s about showing people facing cancer that they are not alone. We’re so grateful to the Livingston team for joining the fight.”

Event Details:

Location: Levi’s Store, Designer Outlet Village, Livingston

Dates: Saturday 14 June & Sunday 15 June

12 Levi's stores in NE England and Scotland support Team Solan charity

Activities: Staff-led static bike challenge, community fundraising, meet the team

Every bit of support helps Team Solan continue their life-changing work.

To learn more or donate directly, visit: www.teamsolan.org