Local care home hosts free fall prevention talk

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Strachan House Care Home is hosting a free Falls Prevention Talk on Saturday April 26 from 11am and is inviting members of the community to attend.

Staff and physiotherapist, Kirsten Macleod BSc Hons who are specially trained in Falls Prevention from Strachan House will deliver the talk which will cover topics such as learning valuable tips and techniques to reduce the risk of falls and promote safety for yourself and your loved ones at home.

Our expert team will guide you through practical exercises and offer advice. There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session.

Please come along to Strachan House, 93 Craigcrook Road on Saturday April 26, if you would like to attend.

General Manager, Fran Fisher says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community to better understand fall prevention. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness and to help give people some information and coping strategies. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.”

Strachan House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides dementia care, nursing care and respite care.