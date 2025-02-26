LOCAL CARE HOME OPENS ITS DOORS FOR COMMUNITY CAFE

By Hannah Griffin
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST

Strachan House care home, in Blackhall, have invited members of the local community to their monthly dementia friendly Community café.

Taking place every last Friday of the month at 2pm, guests will have a chance to meet carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the community café at the home provides a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy engaging topics. Visitors to the café have the opportunity to meet adorable animals, enjoy live music and activities as well as receiving support with questions, queries and guidance around dementia diagnosis and next steps.

During the session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

As per any event at Strachan House visitors will be able to eat drink and be merry!

Community café advertisingCommunity café advertising
Community café advertising

General Manager Frances Fisher said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our team here at Strachan House are wonderful and are always looking forward to welcoming others into the home. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Strachan House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential care, nursing and dementia care for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.

