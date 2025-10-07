Local community warmly invited to QMU’s online forum

QMU campus

Residents and community representatives are warmly invited to Queen Margaret University’s online Community Forum on Tuesday 18 November 2025 from 6:30pm to 7:45pm.

This twice-yearly event offers a unique chance to hear University updates, explore partnership opportunities, and share ideas about how QMU can best serve and collaborate with its surrounding communities.

This autumn’s Forum will take place on Microsoft Teams and will feature a presentation from Ann Turner, Senior Lecturer and Programme Lead in QMU’s Media Communication and Performing Arts Division. Ann will showcase ways that local organisations can benefit from working with QMU students and share examples of impactful projects delivered in partnership with community groups and businesses.

In particular, she will highlight opportunities for collaboration with undergraduate and postgraduate students in marketing and communications, who can support organisations by:

Developing promotional strategies to reach target audiences;

Designing digital assets such as social media content;

And creating short promotional films or podcasts.

The event will also provide space for open discussion, inviting attendees to share their perspectives on QMU’s role in the community and explore how relationships can be deepened for mutual benefit.

Jane Scott, Director of Marketing and Communications at QMU, said: "The Community Forum is a chance for us to listen as much as we share. We want to hear directly from our neighbours, learn about their priorities, and explore how QMU can work alongside the community to make a positive difference in East Lothian and beyond. By working together, we can strengthen relationships, support local organisations, create opportunities and ensure that QMU continues to play an active role in the life of our community."

QMU welcomes both regular participants and new members of the community to join the Forum. To attend, please register by emailing [email protected]. A Microsoft Teams link will then be sent to you, giving access to the meeting on the day.