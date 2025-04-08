Local Edinburgh comic chosen for funded Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh local Ayo Adenekan has been revealed as winner of this year’s Brass Tacks Debut Fund, supported by Red Bull UK. One of Scottish comedy’s most exciting rising stars, Ayo will bring his debut hour ‘Black Mediocrity’ to renowned comedy venue Monkey Barrel this August as part of a new funded Fringe scheme.

Edinburgh comedy production company Brass Tacks Comedy partnered with Red Bull UK earlier this year to offer a funded Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut for one Scottish or Scotland-based comedian, with over 50 applicants in total for the fund. Following deliberation by a panel of judges from across the comedy industry including comedians, promoters, and venue managers, Edinburgh’s own Ayo Adenekan was chosen as 2025’s recipient.

Ayo Adenekan’s ‘Black Mediocrity’ will perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 30 July - 24 August, 1.30pm at Monkey Barrel Comedy’s CabVol 2. Tickets available at: edfringe.com

Ayo Adenekan said, “I applied because this was an amazing opportunity - being able to make my Fringe debut without having to bear the financial burden was a major factor for me. The fact the fund was created for Scottish acts, by a Scottish company, made me even more eager to apply because I feel the Scottish scene is often overlooked, even on our own doorstep. I’m really looking forward to the Fringe and the whole build up to my show and I feel that with the support from Brass Tacks and Red Bull UK behind me I really can’t lose.”

Ayo Adenekan

Ayo came third place in prestigious comedy newcomer competition ‘So You Think You’re Funny?’ in 2024, and since then has performed at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and provided tour support for the likes of Sarah Keyworth and Olga Koch. ‘Black Mediocrity’ will see Ayo examine identity and belonging through the lens of a black, bisexual man living in an overwhelmingly white city. Ayo will delve into the hilarious, heartfelt and downright awkward moments of growing up in Scotland, weaved together with sharp storytelling and an undeniably warm stage presence.

Katie Palmer, who runs Brass Tacks Comedy said, “The response to the partnership with Red Bull UK for a Scottish act to make their debut at Fringe was completely overwhelming. The standard of over 50 applicants proves just how strong the talent pool in Scotland is and means the Scottish comedy industry should be in for an incredibly exciting few years, if it gets the support it deserves.

“It was an incredibly difficult process to narrow down the applications, but Ayo stood out as someone with so much talent and stage presence, tackling really important subject matter in such a warm and effortless way. I’m so proud to be working with Ayo on his debut at this year’s Fringe. He’s an Edinburgh boy with a unique story that might not have been told at a festival on his very own doorstep, without the support from Red Bull UK.”

Brass Tacks Comedy, supported by Red Bull UK, will also invite all 50 rising comedians who applied for the fund to an exclusive comedy industry workshop to provide ongoing support and equip them with vital information at the start of their careers. Run by Brass Tacks Comedy and Red Bull UK, the free workshop takes place on 24 May at Glasgow’s OG comedy club, Blackfriars of Bell Street.

Credit: Beth Moar

The one day event will provide a platform for up and coming comedians to ask questions of those in the industry with talks and panels about how to book gigs, finding your comedic style, building a social media audience and much more. Limited capacity, book tickets at eventbrite.co.uk

Supported by Red Bull UK, the Brass Tacks Debut Fund will allow Ayo Adenekan to bring his debut to audiences from around the world supported by a team of comedy professionals from producers, technicians, PRs, programmers and more. With Red Bull always aiming to support those who are pushing boundaries within their fields, whether sport, fitness, culture, or in this case, comedy, the fund has the potential to kickstart one talented comic’s career.