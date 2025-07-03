Local school kids team up with viral Grammy-longlisted young rappers to create new rap song in Irish and Scottish Gaelic

Young musicians (aged 9-12) from Edinburgh and Cork are breaking new grounds with a unique hybrid international hip-hop collaboration, blending Irish and Scottish Gaelic in a creative celebration of language, culture, and connection.

The project, led by Cork’s Kabin Crew (the collective behind the Grammy Award longlisted viral hit ‘The Spark’) and Tinderbox Collective, brings together nine young artists from Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce (Parkside Primary School), a Gaelic-medium primary school in Edinburgh and five experienced young performers from the Kabin Studio’s ‘Kabin Crew’ project in Cork, who have been co-writing a rap song exploring their shared heritage.

Funded by the Foras na Gaeilge – Colmcille Fund, and supported by Barr na gCnoc, University College Cork, the initiative has seen the group connect through eight online writing sessions, where they have shared stories, built friendships, and co-written a rap track that explores the theme “Edinburgh vs Cork.” During the online sessions, the young artists shared stories about their hometowns, swapped slang, and exchanged other phrases in Irish and Scots Gaelic. The writing process became a cultural exchange as much as a musical one. Each group writes in their own language, yet the similarities between Irish and Scots Gaelic have sparked a lot of interest, fun and humour, which really highlights the deep linguistic and cultural ties between Scotland and Ireland. The result is a vibrant, joyful track that reflects their creativity, curiosity, and cultural pride.

Jed Milroy, General Manager at Tinderbox Collective, said: “Tinderbox Collective are so excited to be collaborating with The Kabin Studio on this unique creative project. Their ambitious approach to making youth music both accessible as well as of the highest quality is truly inspiring for us all and to be part of them using that platform to promote Gaelic and Irish is a real honour. Long may it continue!”

Tinderbox Collective and Kabin Crew

From grass-roots youth work to award-winning productions, Tinderbox aims to ignite a spark in people – one which fills them with confidence, imagination, and sense of possibility, and helps them achieve things they never thought possible. Their work uses music and the arts to bring people together and strengthen communities, providing exciting opportunities to those who need them most, and supporting young people to build their confidence, skills, self-esteem, and professional experience.

Máire Dineen, Programme Manager at Kabin Crew, said: “The Kabin Studio is delighted to be part of this project and looks forward to building new relationships with our Scottish friends through music and language.”

The collaboration will culminate in a professional recording and music video. Five of the Edinburgh participants will travel to Cork on 27th June to record the track at the Kabin Studio, while five members of Kabin Crew will later visit Edinburgh to film the video alongside their new collaborators. The Kabin Studio, based in Knocknaheeny, Cork, is a dynamic youth music and creative hub known for empowering young people through songwriting, rap, and performance. It provides a safe and inspiring space for young artists to express themselves, collaborate, and develop their talents.

Talking about this project, Heidi from Kabin Crew, said – “I feel it's an amazing way for kids in the North Side to learn Irish and Gaelic. I can't wait to meet my new friends in Edinburgh, they were really nice over Zoom, super sweet and I can't wait to meet them”

Tinderbox Collective and Kabin Crew writing their song

Archie, aged 10, from Edinburgh said – “It’s been working really well getting to write a song in Gaelic and Irish and meeting the Kabin Studio guys. It’s really interesting to meet Irish Gaelic rappers. I hope is that if we keep doing this we could get as famous as the Kabin Crew!”

By writing and performing in Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, these young artists are helping to bring these rich, historically underrepresented languages to audiences who wouldn’t usually engage with them and showing them that Gaelic languages are not only alive but thriving in the voices of the next generation.

The Tinderbox and Kabin Crew collaboration will be released later this year.