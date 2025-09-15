Lost Shore Surf Resort launches Kids October Surf Camp for Autumn 2025

Week-long holiday camps offer young surfers aged 7–16 the chance to build confidence, skills, and a love for the surf environment

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, is set to keep the stoke alive this autumn with the launch of its Kids October Surf Camp, a fun-filled, week-long experience designed to inspire the next generation of surfers.

Running across two weeks in October (13–17 October and 20–24 October 2025), the Kids Surf Camp gives children aged 7 to 16 the perfect opportunity to try something new during the school holidays. Whether they’re complete beginners or budding young surfers keen to level up, the camps provide a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment to progress in the sport.

Led by Lost Shore’s team of passionate and ISA-qualified surf coaches, each camp includes daily 1.5-hour sessions that blend on-land and in-water coaching. From mastering their first pop-up to riding waves with confidence and style, participants will also get the chance to learn fun tricks, turns, and techniques tailored to their ability. Families can also choose between beginner and intermediate sessions, ensuring each child is matched to the right level of challenge and support.

Lee Wood, Director of Surfing at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Surfing is so much more than just a sport. It builds resilience, balance, and self-confidence. Our October camps are a brilliant way for kids to stay active during the holidays, connect with nature, and experience the joy of surfing in a safe and exciting environment. By the end of the week, they’ll leave with new skills, new friends, and hopefully a lifelong love for the waves.”

All wetsuits and boards are provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own kit. Spaces are limited, and early booking is strongly recommended.