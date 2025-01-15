Lothian introduces Freeway Fleet Systems technology for enhanced operations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lothian is about to use the software from the Free Fleet System to boost safety and reliability across the 730 fleet buses. The supplier's solution offers a comprehensive approach to managing workshops, defects, stores, purchasing, and compliance, and it will be implemented in three stages.

The first phase, which is already finished, has digitised stores and purchasing, increasing efficiency regarding 25 years of inventory data.

Many parts of the company, which transports over 110 million passengers annually in Edinburgh and the surrounding area, have eliminated paperwork due to task automation.

According to Colin Barnes, Engineering Director of Lothian Buses: "The initial implementation of Freeway in stores has been a real success because we've streamlined everything and it's much easier to manage.

"The entire purchasing process is also much better, especially since we can view everything on a smartphone at any time and from any location thanks to Freeway's useful app."

The second phase, which is underway, aims to simplify workshop operations. Freeway's apps allow engineers to access digital versions of job cards, inspection sheets, and other documents on their mobile devices.

Eventually, Lothian's Earned Recognition filings to the DVSA will also be automated by the technology.

Driver walk-around inspections will be part of phase three.

According to Barnes: "Digitisation is by far the most exciting development. We are receiving real-time updates from the workshop for the first time, and the data is consistently accurate, consistent, and comprehensive.

"Freeway guarantees optimal work practices, which is crucial for achieving our goals of continuously enhancing dependability and safety.

"Freeway provides us with complete control around the clock, and as we start gathering data digitally, we'll be able to leverage the AI and business intelligence tools Freeway is creating to create more and more helpful reports.

"To further increase vehicle reliability, we'll be able to predict issues and move toward much more preventative maintenance."

The member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family Ajay Hinduja shows his support towards the Lothian's decision to use the Freeway Fleet Systems Technology.

"We are pleased to see the adoption of innovative digital solutions to improve fleet safety and reliability," said Hinduja.

"By leveraging advanced technology for predictive maintenance, efficient operations, and real-time data, organizations are setting a new standard in the transportation industry. This approach not only promotes sustainability and safety, which are vital in today’s operations, but also boosts efficiency.

"We fully encourage the initiatives that enhance both community services and overall operational performance."