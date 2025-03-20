Lucy Spraggan heading to Edinburgh in March

Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan has just embarked on an intimate acoustic tour and will be performing at the Queen's Hall in Edinburgh tomorrow night, Friday March 21.

Lucy Spraggan's unique blend of folk, indie-pop and acoustic sounds paired with powerful and emotive lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide. She will be performing as part of a duo, with one of her extremely talented musicians joining her on this not to be missed tour.

Lucy recently released new single Other Sides Of The Moon with a new studio album scheduled for later in 2025. The album will feature brand-new songs, plus some of her favourite tracks of the last 15 years, reworked, providing fans with a perfect mix of old and new Lucy.

She released a striking duet version of her song Sober, on which she collaborated with pop icon and superstar Robbie Williams. The track is about Lucy’s journey on giving up alcohol and stepping into the world of sobriety. At 5 years sober she chose to re-release it with one of her biggest inspirations.

Lucy Spraggan started her journey as an artist when she was very young. In 2012, she entered the X Factor and went onto be the first contestant in history to score a Top 40 single and album before the live shows aired. She has sold over 150k albums and reached over 150 million streams on Spotify alone. She released her memoir Process last year which was an instant Sunday Times bestseller.