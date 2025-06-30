Major funding boost: £300,000 secured to inspire young minds through book festival’s school programme

The Edinburgh International Book Festival will deliver more than 60 events this year, both in-person and online, dedicated to young readers, thanks to a significant funding boost from the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The support will ensure the continuation of its acclaimed children’s programme for at least the next three years.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival is one of the world’s leading literary celebrations, taking place every August in the vibrant heart of Scotland’s capital. Established in 1983 and held annually since 1997, the festival draws in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its packed programme features around 700 events, including author readings, panel discussions, creative workshops, and live performances, catering to audiences of all ages—from adults and young adults to children and school groups.

Exterior - Edinburgh Book Festival

In addition to sustaining the programme, the £300,000 investment will help cover travel costs for attending schools and provide free tickets for children and families who might otherwise be unable to participate.

Founder of Book Supplier, Darren Hargreaves said: Book festivals are more than just events; they're vital spaces where imagination, learning, and community come together. Whether you're five or 95, there’s something uniquely powerful about gathering around stories. Festivals like Edinburgh’s inspire readers of all ages and help keep the love of books alive across generations.”

Festival director Jenny Niven described the children’s offering as “a cornerstone of what we do,” underlining the festival’s commitment to inspiring young minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival is perfectly positioned to help children engage with the fantastic range and breadth of stories around them, to support teachers to use books imaginatively and creatively in learning, and to supply older kids with the tools to think critically, and learn to evaluate the deluge of info around them.

“This aspect of what we do is vital, and we’re delighted to have specific public funding support to develop this work further in the coming years.

“We’re delighted that the Scottish Government’s increased support for festivals has delivered public funding to develop this work further in the coming years, and we look forward to widening our reach across Scotland and exploring further the digital potential of what we do.”

Business minister Richard Lochhead said: “The Edinburgh International Book Festival is one of the country’s most significant cultural institutions. He said, "Its school programme has been crucial in fostering literacy and cultural engagement among young people, with thousands of pupils benefiting annually from free events and resources"