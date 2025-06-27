Make a Splash This Summer at Foxlake - Scotland’s Ultimate Adventure Destination

Get ready for an unforgettable summer as Foxlake announces an action-packed season of outdoor adventure, running from 26 June to 01 September. Open seven days a week throughout the Scottish summer, Foxlake is the go-to destination for high-energy outdoor fun, no matter your age!

Whether you're a returning adventurer or new to the scene, this summer's calendar is packed with excitement. The popular Adventure Camp, run in collaboration with Ocean Vertical, offers a hands-on, nature-driven experience for young explorers aged seven to 16. Build confidence, learn new skills, and enjoy the great outdoors in a safe and inspiring setting.

On 09 August, the excitement ramps up as The Combined Scottish Wake Series 2025 arrives at Foxlake. A celebration of skill, speed, and style, this event brings together Scotland’s most talented wakeboarders for a dynamic day on the water. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to come along and soak up the atmosphere.

“Summer is when Foxlake really comes to life,” said Megan Hay, Operational Manager at Foxlake. “We’ve built a programme that’s all about getting people outside, being active, and creating unforgettable memories. Whether you’re trying something new or returning for your favourite session, we’ve got something for everyone this season.”

The summer season closes with a bang with Foxlake’s much-loved Ladies’ Night, taking place on 29 August from 15:00 until dark. Open to women aged 18 and over, this relaxed and welcoming evening is all about community, connection, and confidence – with exclusive access to the park and a vibrant atmosphere to match.

James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore and Foxlake, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the environment and community we’ve created at Foxlake. This summer is shaping up to be one of our best yet, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Ocean Vertical again for our Adventure Camps.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new faces and familiar friends to Foxlake this summer.”

For more information on activities, bookings, and events, visit www.foxlake.co.uk and follow foxlake_adventures on Instagram.

To book a place on the Adventure Camps course, please visit https://www.oceanvertical.com/adventures/school-holiday-adventure-camp