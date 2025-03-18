Making for All Ages at Open Workshop

Children, young people and parents from across the city are invited to sample everything that EOW has to offer - learning new skills and creating arts and crafts to take home. Now in its second year, there are even more workshops and taster sessions to choose from, with something to spark every interest.

Hand carve a set of wooden tea lights; test your metal in a welding workshop; build a wooden planter from scratch; sew a tote bag; or make a personalised balance board using the CNC machine. And for mini-makers, there will be opportunities to build a birdhouse or build a dinosaur at drop-in sessions throughout the day.

DIY, upcycling and home-decor enthusiasts will be able to take advantage of a Free Cycle event where surplus fabrics, props, wood and paint will be available to take home.

EOW Director, Natasha Lee Walsh, said: “Following on from the success of our first Family Day last year, we are delighted to be running it again, with even more opportunities for young people and their parents to try something new and see what making is all about.

“We will shortly launch a new Community Outreach Programme and look forward to building on days like this to offer a varied choice of activities and events that will encourage social interaction, build confidence and provide community makers with DIY and upcycling skills that promote sustainability.”

Please check out the website for more details and to book workshops - www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk.