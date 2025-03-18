Making for All Ages at Open Workshop

By Ruth Findlay
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 22:51 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
Edinburgh Open Workshop will once again throw open its doors to budding makers of all ages on Saturday March 29.

Children, young people and parents from across the city are invited to sample everything that EOW has to offer - learning new skills and creating arts and crafts to take home. Now in its second year, there are even more workshops and taster sessions to choose from, with something to spark every interest.

Hand carve a set of wooden tea lights; test your metal in a welding workshop; build a wooden planter from scratch; sew a tote bag; or make a personalised balance board using the CNC machine. And for mini-makers, there will be opportunities to build a birdhouse or build a dinosaur at drop-in sessions throughout the day.

DIY, upcycling and home-decor enthusiasts will be able to take advantage of a Free Cycle event where surplus fabrics, props, wood and paint will be available to take home.

EOW Director, Natasha Lee Walsh, said: “Following on from the success of our first Family Day last year, we are delighted to be running it again, with even more opportunities for young people and their parents to try something new and see what making is all about.

“We will shortly launch a new Community Outreach Programme and look forward to building on days like this to offer a varied choice of activities and events that will encourage social interaction, build confidence and provide community makers with DIY and upcycling skills that promote sustainability.”

Please check out the website for more details and to book workshops - www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk.

Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day

1. Contributed

Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day

2. Contributed

Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day

3. Contributed

Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day

4. Contributed

Edinburgh Open Workshop, Family Day Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DIY
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice