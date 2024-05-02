May rings in an unmissable month of experiences at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has a bumper series of events planned for May, including an unmissable Summer Gin Garden where guests can take in the sunshine and enjoy live music each Thursday and a new Peruvian menu for the Commons Club Chef's Table.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
GIN GARDEN – May
- The Eve courtyard will be transformed into a luxury Gin Garden for the full month, offering 3 exclusive gin cocktails including the Flora Spritz, Blackberry Baller and Pink Lady, to be enjoyed alongside Eve's delectable selection of gins and mixers
- Experiencing a little makeover, the garden will feature new decorations to bring the Summer vibes to Eve's courtyard
- Venue: Eve Courtyard
WINE DOWN THURSDAYS – Each Thursday of May (16:00 till 20:30)
- Live acoustic music played by local, up and coming talent. Offering a stage for emerging artists to play, guests will be able to bask in the sunshine in the Eve courtyard, with the performance moving inside in the case of true Scottish Summer weather
- Featuring artists Sandy Tweedale (2nd), Jon Mackenzie (9th), Maryjane (16th), with additional acts still to be announced
- Venue: Eve Courtyard x Gin Garden
- Drinks available include Eve's full selection of wines, beers, cocktails and special extra Gin Garden additions
- Free to attend, no booking required
THE CHEF’S TABLE GOES TO PERU – May (Thursday, Friday and Saturday)
- Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s flagship restaurant, Commons Club, is bringing the authentic tastes of Peru to its Chef’s Table this month as part of a series of experiential dining events that aim to takes guests on an international culinary journey. Exclusively for May, Commons Club restaurant will introduce authentic Peruvian dishes to the exclusive menu, including Tiradito; Loch Etive Sea Trout, green chilli, lemon and coconut, and Suspiro a la Limena “sigh of a Lima lady”; Dulce de Leche, chocolate, sheep’s milk yoghurt cream and Brazil nut granola
- Venue: Commons Club
- Prices start from £75
- Bookings: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/commonsbarrestaurantvhedinburgh?_ga=2.67409363.313945040.1706628600-1315902200.1686665456
BIG BRUNCH – 4th May
- Eve is making brunch a big deal with a buffet selection of delicious dishes including seafood, poke bowls, cheese and charcuterie, crispy duck salad, croque monsieur, waffles and Eve brunch cake
- Featuring unlimited starters and desserts and the choice of one main course, there's plenty for guests to enjoy to start their weekend off right
- Venue: Commons Club
- Priced at £35 with a drinks package available for an additional £25
- Bookings: https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/eat-drink/eve/
NEW MENUS – May
- Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is revamping its menus to bring new and exciting dishes and drinks to each area of the hotel
- Commons Club will feature a new a la carte menu, leaning into those Summer flavours for the warmer months including dishes such as Burrata, charred endive, peach, walnut and Home made linguine, Scottish half lobster, cherry tomatoes, bisque, wild soft herbs
- The Commons Club Bar team have been busy experimenting with flavours, concocting a brand new cocktail menu to see guests through the Summer months including new additions Port of Leith, Holyrood Palace and Lunan Bay
- Eve will also introduce some new dishes to the all day dining menu, with Menabrea, Innis & Gunn IPA and Orchard Pig now available on tap
- Venue: Commons Club, Eve and in room dining