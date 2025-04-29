May The Fourth Be With You! New Star Wars illusion launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Star Wars Day (Sunday May 4th), visitors to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions can expect a surprising twist of perception! Launching Friday 2 May and running through to Monday 5 May, the attraction will unveil a unique new illusion exhibit to celebrate the intergalactic holiday in true topsy-turvy style.

Designed by in-house Technical Designer Grant McGuigan, the brand-new Rubin’s Vase illusion is inspired by the classic optical trick that challenges viewers to see either two faces in profile or a central vase, depending on their focus. But in this special sci-fi twist, the profile changes aren’t just any faces. As the vase rotates, the shadows shift dramatically between the silhouette of Darth Vader and that of Anakin Skywalker, offering a playful nod to the character’s transformation from Jedi to Sith and back again.

This one-of-a-kind piece is exclusive to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions and brings together the science of visual perception with cinematic storytelling. It continues the venue’s long tradition of mixing classic illusions with contemporary creativity.

Andrew Johnson, General Manager, said: “Our team loves creating new ways to surprise and delight, and this exhibit is a perfect example. It’s a clever, thought-provoking illusion with a fun pop culture twist and there’s nowhere else in the world you can see it.”

Grant McGuigan looks at the new Star Wars Ruben's Vase illusion he created for Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh

The Star Wars Rubin’s Vase illusion will be on display for a limited time only, across the May bank holiday weekend, and is included as part of standard admission. Visitors can enjoy it alongside over 100 interactive exhibits across five floors, including fan favourites like the Mirror Maze, Vortex Tunnel and Rooftop Terrace, which offers breathtaking views over Edinburgh.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions will be open daily throughout the weekend, with extended hours to give visitors plenty of time to explore. Tickets can be booked in advance at camera-obscura.co.uk.