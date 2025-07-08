Meet Elphaba, Glinda and Stitch inspired characters at Fort Kinnaird this summer

Families will have the chance to meet some of this year’s biggest blockbuster-inspired characters for free at Fort Kinnaird this summer, as part of a series of exciting meet and greet sessions.

Taking place across five fun-filled dates in July and early August, visitors can snap a selfie and say hello to a whole host of familiar faces – from the loveable ‘Aloha Alien’ to the spellbinding Wicked duo, Elphaba and Glinda, and there will even be the chance to take part in dragon training inspired by the new How to Train your Dragon film.

The character appearances will take place on Fort Kinnaird’s Summer Stage near Pizza Hut between 11am and 4pm on the following dates:

Saturday 19th July: ‘Aloha Alien’ (Stitch-inspired character)

Saturday 26th July: Dragon Training

Sunday 27th July: ‘Aloha Alien’ (Stitch-inspired character)

Saturday 2nd August: Wicked duo

Sunday 3rd August: Wicked duo

There is no need to book in advance for any of the character visits, but visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Liam Smith, centre manager at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know it’s not always easy keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays, so it’s brilliant to bring a bit of free movie magic to the centre for families this summer.

“There’s something for everyone - from loveable aliens and spellbinding witches to fire-breathing dragons. It’s a great excuse to pop down for the day, enjoy the fun and maybe grab a bite to eat while you’re here too!”

As well as the meet and greet sessions, families can watch a variety of much-awaited films on the big screen at ODEON this summer, including Smurfs, How to Train your Dragon, and Pixar’s Elio.

The centre has also announced the launch of a variety of tasty summer menus, with a range of brand-new dishes to try, from Nando’s The Big Cheese burger to refreshing Starbucks drinks such as the Summer-Berry Refresher.

For more details and to plan your day at Fort Kinnaird, please visit: https://www.fortkinnaird.com/event/lights-camera-summer