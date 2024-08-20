Meet Robert Fergusson on the 250th Anniversary of his death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Real Mary King’s Close, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic historic sites, is proud to announce an exciting new experience as part of its 2024 calendar: Meet the Poet: Robert Fergusson. This special event marks the 250th anniversary of the death of one of Scotland’s most influential yet often misunderstood poets, Robert Fergusson.

In collaboration with the University of Glasgow’s research project, The Collected Works of Robert Fergusson: Reconstructing Textual and Cultural Legacies, The Real Mary King’s Close offers an extraordinary opportunity to step back into 18th-century Edinburgh and engage directly with the life and work of the poet who captured the essence of the city like no other.

Guests will begin their journey back in time with a one-hour guided tour of Mary King’s Close, exploring Edinburgh’s only 17th-century preserved street beneath the Royal Mile. This experience is particularly poignant as Robert Fergusson himself would have walked these very streets, frequently visiting Craig’s Close—located just next to Mary King’s Close—where he was a member of the Cape Club, an after-hours drinking society. Following the tour, guests will be treated to a unique 30-minute “meet and greet” with Robert Fergusson himself. During this session, Fergusson will recount the story of his short but vibrant life, share some of his most beloved poems, and invite guests to try their hand at writing their own verse, inspired by his work and the rich history that surrounds them. For those wishing to elevate their experience, an optional upgrade is available, including a dram of whisky, to be shared in a toast with Fergusson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is part of a broader initiative by the University of Glasgow’s research project The Collected Works of Robert Fergusson: Reconstructing Textual and Cultural Legacies, which is funded by the Leverhulme Trust. The project is preparing a new edition of Fergusson's complete works, due for publication by Edinburgh University Press in 2026. As part of this initiative, they are holding numerous events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Fergusson’s death in 2024. The project aims to give Fergusson’s literary, textual, biographical, linguistic, medical and cultural legacies the timely recognition they deserve.

Robert Fergusson at The Real Mary King's Close

Rhona Brown, Professor of Scottish Textual Cultures at the University of Glasgow, emphasises the significance of Fergusson’s work: “Robert Fergusson (1750-74) is one of Scotland's most important poets, but he is often misunderstood. He is known for his enormous influence on Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, and for his tragic early death in an asylum at just 24 years of age. But there's so much more to Fergusson than this. Writing in both Scots and English, one of Fergusson's key themes is the ordinary life of Edinburgh, and he depicts the city, warts and all, in his masterpiece, Auld Reikie (1773). His poetry is astute and satirical, funny and razor-sharp. So, although the end of his life may have been tragic, his legacy is anything but. At the 250th anniversary of his death in 2024, we have an opportunity to rethink Robert Fergusson and to understand his legacies in new ways. We urge you to read the poems and see for yourself!"

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are thrilled to be part of the celebration of Robert Fergusson’s life and legacy. The Meet the Poet experience offers our guests a rare and immersive experience, where they can not only walk in the footsteps of Edinburgh’s past but also engage with one of its most compelling voices. This collaboration with the University of Glasgow allows us to bring Fergusson’s work to life in a way that is both educational and deeply personal.”

The Meet the Poet: Robert Fergusson event is a must-see for those interested in Scottish history, literature, and culture. It offers a unique chance to explore the lesser-known aspects of Fergusson’s life and appreciate his impact on the literary world, all within the atmospheric setting of Mary King’s Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking Information: Tickets for the event are now available for purchase on The Real Mary King’s Close website. Due to the intimate nature of the event, spaces are limited, and early booking is recommended. The events will be held on Friday 20th and Friday 27th of September.