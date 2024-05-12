‘Meet the Stylist’ Event unveiled at The Centre, Livingston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Centre, Livingston has partnered with local stylist Leigh Maybury, founder of Life with Style to host its first, free ‘Meet the Stylist’ drop-in event on Saturday, 18th May where shoppers can get one-to-one tips on how to refresh their wardrobe and insights into new summer trends and seasonal shades.

The event, which will take place next to M&S, from 12-4pm, will be hosted by Leigh, a local stylist who qualified at the London College of Style and trained in the art of colour, to help shoppers hone their personal style.

Leigh, who was a former Director at the jewellery family business, Stella & Dot, before launching her own professional styling consultancy in 2016, is on a mission to help people who are stuck in a rut when it comes to shopping for a new wardrobe and give them the confidence to try out a look which is versatile, adaptable and looks and feels good.

Whether it’s advice on upgrading or tweaking existing outfits or investing in a few key capsule wardrobe pieces for the summer, Leigh will be on hand to point shoppers in the right direction and answer any fashion questions.

Leigh Maybury

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming local stylist Leigh Maybury to our free ‘Meet the Stylist’ event which will be the first of many opportunities this year for visitors of all ages to the shopping centre to get one-to-one time with a fashion expert and tips on key trends for the new season.”

Leigh said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the first ‘Meet the Stylist’ event at The Centre, Livingston on the 18th May and sharing insights into some of the fantastic ‘must-haves’ that are popular this summer, including relaxed tailored suites, rose petal designs and sheer separates.