Miriam Margolyes Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with More Dickensian Delights

Miriam Margolyes OBE returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with a fresh edition of her acclaimed stage show, Margolyes & Dickens: More Best Bits.

Following a sold-out run in 2024, the beloved actress and storyteller reprises her passion project at the Pleasance @ The EICC – Pentland from 9 to 24 August, excluding the 18th and 21st. Performances begin at 6pm and run for 70 minutes.

In this updated edition, Margolyes brings more of Charles Dickens’ characters to life, interweaving rich readings with tales from her own life and career. The show continues to explore the literary genius of Dickens while celebrating Margolyes’ irrepressible voice, her remarkable stagecraft, and a lifetime of performance.

A BAFTA-winning actress with a storied career in theatre, film, and television, Margolyes is perhaps best known to younger audiences as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films. Her voice and presence have graced productions as diverse as The Age of Innocence, Blackadder, The Real Marigold Hotel, and Call the Midwife. She has performed internationally with her one-woman show Dickens’ Woman and starred in productions from Wicked to Blithe Spirit.

The second half of the evening opens up to the audience, where questions are invited and answered with Margolyes’ signature wit and candour. As she puts it herself, “Same old c**t, even older but so enjoying the thought of another go with Mr. Dickens... and you! It could be the last time, but don't bank on it!”

At 84, Margolyes shows no signs of slowing. A lifelong fan of Dickens and a passionate performer, she continues to connect with audiences through her storytelling, memoirs, and documentaries, including Almost Australian and Impossibly Australian, and her upcoming New Zealand travelogue.

Margolyes & Dickens: More Best Bits will be at the Pleasance @ The EICC – Pentland from 9th – 24th August @ 6pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

