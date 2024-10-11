Moonlit Edinburgh inspires book of haunting tales
Amaris Chase has launched her debut collection of twenty nine gothic horror tales, which were inspired by the area around her home, at a special event hosted by Typewronger Books.
“I’ve always been inspired by the gothic vibe of the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh, especially at night and in the autumn and winter months when the inclement weather adds to the spooky atmosphere.
“I love the symbolism attached to the various phases of the moon and its links to pagan beliefs and folklore.
“When I was a child, my mother told me that dreams should be interpreted according to the meanings of the names of the people who featured in them, so I developed an interest in the play of names and meanings of names, such as the names given to the full moons.
“Incidentally, my own name ‘Amaris’ means child of the moon …”
Dark Moon Tales is newly published by Crumps Barn Studio and was launched at a busy event at Typewronger Books on Monday 7 October.
“The event was incredibly busy. My good friend Jerry performed a few readings. He is a gifted orator and really knew how to build up tension and create a creepy atmosphere.
“I had a few comments at the end from people saying that they had felt spooked by the way he told one of the stories which was inspired by a real coven site in South Bridge’s vaults.
“At the end of the evening, all the copies of Dark Moon Tales that Tee the owner of Typewronger Books had were sold out, and some customers even had to put the book on order!”
Amaris has written gothic horror for many years, seeing her work published in five anthologies including a museum-inspired anthology called Artefact, but this is her first solo collection.
“Our traditional streetlamps used to be lit by the leerie – the lamplighter. They’d have to work hard when the haar rolls in, and one night while walking I wondered, what if the lamplighter thought he was being followed, but when he looked there was no person behind him, and yet he could still see a shadow?
“I wrote this collection for people who enjoy a creepy tale rather than vivid descriptions of gore. As well as shocks and frights, a few stories touch on the other side of the veil. How would ghouls or ghosts see our world from their point of existence?
“So many landmarks across Edinburgh have inspired me, from the old ponds where the city’s papermills used to stand, to iconic oriental rug shop The Nomads Tent, and a funeral parlour in Marchmont.
“I’ve even written about Typewronger Books. Tee’s bookshop has the ambience of a gothic home with its dark wooden floor, black shelves, dark red walls – and its collection of beautiful old typewriters gives it a sense of history.
“It was the history of the typewriters that really intrigued me and inspired a particularly creepy tale. Of course, I have wondered if the bookshop itself is haunted, but perhaps that is another story …”
Amaris Chase will be signing copies of Dark Moon Tales and Artefact at special events in Edinburgh’s The Nomads Tent on at 5:30pm on Tuesday 29 October and Argonaut Books at 7pm on Wednesday 30 October
