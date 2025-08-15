Morningside venue in Edinburgh gets tails wagging with pet charity event

A community venue in Morningside is getting tails wagging with a ‘Pooch Coffee Morning’ being staged especially for local neighbourhood dogs on Sunday August 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am to 2pm, McLarens on the Corner is hosting a 'Pooch Coffee Morning' for four-legged residents and their owners to help raise funds for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home at Seafield.

As part of the charity event, the team at McLarens is rolling out a menu of creature comforts and dog-friendly activities throughout the day, including goodie bags for the first arrivals; pooch pampering stations; pet photography; custom dog portraits from Art By Holly; a Pup Cup station, grooming recommendations from Howl & Hound; an agility course; local stallholders and raffle prizes; as well as awards for best behaved furry friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace at McLarens on the Corner is dog- friendly and even has a special pooch menu created by Sir Woofchester, including Paw Star Dog Martini, Bark Brew Beer, Paw Scratchies, Wooferoni and treat pots.

Pooch Coffee Morning will run from 10am-2pm on Sunday 24th August

Dog owners will also enjoy a range of tasty treats at McLarens as part of the Pooch Coffee Morning, including a brunch menu from 9am and McLarens’ epic Sunday Roast from 12pm.

Hannah McConnachie from McLarens on the Corner said: “Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at McLarens on August 24, when our Pooch Coffee Morning will be welcoming four-legged friends from around the local Morningside neighbourhood and beyond.

“There’s no need to book. Just bring yourself and your furry pals for a fun day out filled with dog-tastic activities and creature comforts, including pooch pampering stations; pet photography; and custom dog portraits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best bit is that you’ll also be helping us raise money for a local charity that is very close to our hearts – Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.”

McLarens on the Corner is situated at Holy Corner, where Bruntsfield and Morningside meet. The popular neighbourhood venue welcomes families and is dog friendly. The venue also runs a varied programme of regular entertainment all year round, including live music, sport on TV, wine dinners and a quiz night, alongside other special events.

For more information on the Pooch Coffee Morning at McLarens on the Corner, go to https://mclarensonthecorner.co.uk/pooch-coffee-morning

For more information on McLarens on the Corner and to reserve a table, go to www.mclarensonthecorner.co.uk and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/mclarensonthecorner and Facebook www.facebook.com/mclarensonthecorner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and to make a donation, go to https://edch.org.uk

McLarens on the Corner is part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of more than 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, including Edinburgh’s Cold Town House, The Rutland, The Huxley, Kyloe and Badger & Co. For more information on Signature Group and its venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues