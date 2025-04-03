Morningside venue serves up eggs-citing family events for Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community restaurant and bar in Edinburgh’s Morningside will be staging an eggs-citing line-up of free family-friendly events this Easter Sunday (April 20).

McLarens on the Corner is hosting a special Easter egg hunt on Bruntsfield Links from 10am and a pop-up petting zoo outside its venue on Holy Corner between 10am and 2pm, where customers can get up close with a range of furry, feathered and scaly friends.

Families will get the chance to meet Mika and Marshmallow the mini lop Easter bunnies, silkie chicks, as well as some more exotic species, including Fudge, Smudge, Parker and Peanut the alpacas, Pepper the barn owl and Speedi the tortoise. There will also be opportunities to pat and feed the animals, as well as snap some photos to take home and share with pals.

To top it all off, McLarens is also raising money for a good cause. Cash collected at the community event is being donated to Home Start, a charity which supports families with young children, especially those facing challenges or needing extra support.

Speedi the tortoise is one the less traditional Easter animals coming to meet locals at the popular bar and restaurant

A mouth-watering Sunday roast is also up for grabs from 12pm, along with a main menu featuring haggis bon bons with Irn-Bru chilli jam, burgers, mac and cheese and McLarens’ famous Scotsman loaded fries.

Hannah McConnachie from McLarens on the Corner says the Easter Sunday events are aimed at bringing the community together and providing free entertainment for local people

She said: “We want to give back and put on something extra special for the people and families in our local neighbourhood this Easter Sunday.

“We’re offering a great day out for people to enjoy on their own doorstep, without having to stretch their budget or travel into the city centre or further afield.

McLarens on the Corner is a popular bar and restaurant at the intersection of Edinburgh's Bruntstfield and Morningside areas

“As well as our Easter Egg Hunt, people will be able to meet our visiting animal collection, feed them and snap as many pictures as they like.”

Stewart and Afton Beck of Party Animalz Scotland are looking forward to bringing their animal collection to the Southside of Edinburgh on Easter Monday.

Mr Beck said: “Our team of experts are committed to providing an enjoyable, informative and memorable animal experiences for both large and small groups, featuring various fascinating animals.

“Animal experiences cater to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, fostering family connections and creating lasting memories.”

Easter visitors at McLarens on the Corner can meet Pepper the barn owl

McLarens on the Corner is situated at Holy Corner, where Bruntsfield and Morningside meet. The popular neighbourhood venue welcomes families and is dog-friendly. It also runs a varied programme of regular entertainment all year round, including live music, sport on TV, wine dinners and a quiz night, alongside other special events.

All Easter Sunday events are free. Booking is not essential, but anyone planning to dine at McLarens is advised to reserve a table to avoid disappointment. For more information and to reserve a table, go to the website and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/mclarensonthecorner and Facebook www.facebook.com/mclarensonthecorner

McLarens on the Corner is part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of more than 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, including Edinburgh’s Cold Town House, The Rutland, The Huxley, Kyloe and Badger & Co.