Mother and daughter duo crowned Edinburgh's ultimate Stitch fans

A Disney-loving mum and her one-year-old daughter have been crowned Edinburgh’s biggest Stitch fans after winning a competition hosted by Fort Kinnaird to celebrate the release of the new Lilo & Stitch live-action film.

Yasmin and baby Rosie enjoyed a visit to the centre where they were treated to a VIP screening of the movie at ODEON. Their prize also included a Stitch-themed gift bundle worth over £150, featuring items from retailers including Primark, Smyths Toys, and The Works.

Fort Kinnaird received more than 60 entries for the competition, but Yasmin and Rosie’s heartfelt story stood out. Yasmin shared how the original film brought her joy as a child and now plays a special role in her life again as she watches it with her daughter.

The pair’s impressive collection of Stitch memorabilia - including items Yasmin has treasured for over two decades and baby clothes Rosie has worn since birth - helped cement their status as true superfans.

Yasmin said: “It’s been such a lovely experience to share the new Lilo & Stitch film with Rosie, who might just be the youngest Stitch fan yet! I’ve loved Stitch since 2002, and now getting to enjoy it with my daughter is so much fun. Huge thanks to Fort Kinnaird for making it such a memorable day.”

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, added: "It’s fantastic to see so many people get involved in our competition - and shows just how loved Stitch is.

“Yasmin’s entry really stood out for its creativity and heartfelt passion. We’re so pleased to crown her and baby Rosie our biggest Stitch fan and hope she enjoys her well-deserved prize!"

