Music school set for hattrick of city summer concerts

Pupils from St Mary's Music School will perform at three Edinburgh events

Pupils from Scotland’s leading music school are set to perform in a trio of concerts this summer across Edinburgh.

St Mary’s Music School will lead three events in the city, showcasing the hard work and talent of dozens of children from the school.

The first event takes place tomorrow (Tuesday) from 7pm at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral on Palmerston Place.

Pupils at St Mary's Music School

The Annual Directors’ Recital Prize Finalists’ Concert is one of the highlights of the school’s calendar, and is now in its 25th year.

Senior pupils will perform for an expert music panel at the west end venue.

On June 18, pupils from the school’s vocal programme will present Vocal Scenes.

The event at Stockbridge Parish Church will feature the work of composers including Mozart, Handel and Sondheim.

St Mary's Music School, in the west end of Edinburgh

And on June 23, the St Mary’s Music School Summer Concert will take place at the Queen’s Hall. The event is the culmination of the academic year, with students performing a range of powerful and complex arrangements.

The concert will also feature a performance by pianist Ben-David Zasman, the winner of this year’s prestigious Lord Clyde Concerto Competition.

Dr Kenneth Taylor, headteacher of St Mary’s Music School, said: “This trio of events is the perfect opportunity for people in and around Edinburgh to see the very best talent that is being trained and developed on their doorstep.

“For the young musicians at St Mary’s Music School, it also provides an opportunity for them to showcase everything they’ve worked hard for throughout the session.

Pupils from St Mary's Music School will perform this summer

“These concerts should underline the quality and commitment of our pupils and teachers.

“They each promise to provide a wonderful evening of music.”

Tickets for each event can be purchased here - https://www.stmarysmusicschool.co.uk/news-events