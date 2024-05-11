Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh band’s latest single release from upcoming live album

Edinburgh band Full Fat have shared poignant new track Young Pretender, the third single from their upcoming album, Live in Leith, which was recorded during a special performance in Edinburgh.

With the live album set to be released on Friday, May 24, it’s latest single, Young Pretender, is out now, a moving and personal track about imposter syndrome and mental health that showcases thoughtful lyrics and beautiful vocals, staying true to the band’s ethos of making “music with a story to tell”.

Full Fat founder and frontman Fraser McKain explained: “I struggle with depression and anxiety, and whilst I mostly manage it, some days are just too much. Even on good days, there is always a part of me that sits in my mind and just says, ‘I want to be alone right now, doing and thinking about nothing’.

“When I have to go and deal with the world, gear myself up to take part in the daily grind, it's like I put on a mask and I fake the feelings I think I should be feeling until I make it real. I then wonder which is the ‘real me’ – the mask or the me behind it? Hence, the duality of the young pretender.”

Full Fat band members, bassist Fraser Urquhart (left) and singer/ guitarist Fraser McKain.

While Young Pretender boasts a slower, more melancholic vibe, previous singles from the album, Purple Honey and Mimosa Mondays, have captured the band’s often energetic and playful nature.

Recorded in front of a live audience at The Pianodrome, a moving art installation in the Capital, the singles and new album showcase the showmanship at the heart of Full Fat performances, while also making the case for better investment in the creative industries in Scotland.

Joined on stage during the evening by three talented acts – Megan Black, Groovedown, and the student band from local high school Leith Academy – the Live in Leith recording aimed to show the power of community-based projects that promote creativity.

Fraser added: “We are incredibly pleased with how Purple Honey and Mimosa Mondays have been received, and we’re really pretty chuffed about them being featured on Scots Whay Hey and Amazing radio. It has been quite a privilege, honestly.

“Live in Leith was such a special night and an amazing event. It was our real effort to make a live music event that was not just about ourselves but also about independent music in Scotland, and making an effort to support the industry – both those within it and those looking to start their careers.

“It truly was a high point in life and a rare and beautiful experience in weaving musical and personal connections. We can’t wait to share the recordings and videos of that night and hope that at least some of that excellence comes across.”

Another special element of recording their songs live was being able to release ‘banter’ tracks within the album, which Fraser says have become something of a Full Fat tradition.

He said: “Banter tracks are important to us because they capture us at our most real – when we are performing on stage and communicating with each other, and the audience, in the most authentic way possible. I personally feel that I come alive when I play, sing and share my music and stories on stage. Having the banter tracks to capture the little snippets between each song, and enhance the listening experience, is really special.

“In my opinion, too much of art and music is pretence and posturing, and often involves creating something fictional and false in order to sell a product. I take great pride in being real and myself, especially with my music.

“These banter tracks are some of the rawest evidence of this, and evidence that even when the music and the goal is a serious one, the process of making art can be fun.”

