Edinburgh pop duo The Eves were in TV heaven after their upbeat single 'Brand New Day' was featured on ITV's ratings blockbuster 'Love Island' last week.

The pair of musicians - Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour - were completely unaware their song would be used in a lengthy sequence about catching up in the morning after the previous night's escapades on the island, only being alerted when hundreds of social media messages popped into their inbox from eagle-eyed fans of the band who were watching the show.

Edinburgh pop duo 'The Eves' (Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour). | The Eves

Caroline said: "We've genuinely never watched the show, so we were amazed when all the messages started pinging on our phones."

Marissa said: "It was a real buzz to switch on the TV and hear our music playing. Not bad for a song that was recorded in a cupboard in Leith."

The Eves are no strangers to reality TV exposure, with the single also previously featured on The Kardashians across Disney and Hulu worldwide.

The duo have recently signed to record label Last Night From Glasgow and plan to release their debut album in 2026.