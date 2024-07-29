Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh music acts Bow Anderson and Racecar have each released new singles, with both excited to get new music out to their growing fanbases.

Fresh from making her Glastonbury debut last month, Edinburgh pop singer Bow Anderson returns to the charts with her new single ‘Fail’, released last Friday, July 26, through Universal, Polydor and Island Records.

While, Edinburgh-based alt-pop trio Racecar have shared the fourth single from their forthcoming self-released second album ‘Pink Car’, standout track ‘Got You Into It’.

London-based Bow spoke to the Evening News about her latest single release, which in typical fashion for the talented young singer, is a sad song lyrically about the fear of failing in life, set to an upbeat summery pop sound.

Edinburgh pop singer Bow Anderson has released a new single 'Fail'. | Submitted

She said: “I’m not very good at writing really happy songs, but when they are uplifting tunes it makes you less sad to listen to them. And it’s not just me that has these sad feelings and fears, I’d imagine most people do.

“This song is about things in my life I’m scared about, with the main thing being failing. So I went into the studio one day and just thought about social media and how that’s a great example of being afraid of failing.

“Although it’s sad lyrics I wanted the song to feel uplifting and so tongue-in-cheek and show it’s ok to feel like that, it’s natural. It’s opening up about mine and everyone’s fear of failing, but to a cheery beat, so people relate to it and think, ‘that’s how I feel as well’.

“I’ve had a good reaction to it, particularly in Germany where it’s a priority track on the radio. And it has done really well on playlists including Amazon, so I’m really happy so far.”

Bow on location in Kent filming the video for Fail. | Submitted

The lo-fi video for Fail was filmed in Kent just outside London, in the blazing sunshine, maybe not ideal for a young Scottish pop star.

Bow added: “It was so fun to do. And it was a really hot day, 28C, I burnt my scalp, but I had so much fun making that video.

“It’s a kind of tongue-in-cheek video also, not taking it seriously. We used an old VHS camera to make it look more nostalgic and more in the moment.

“I think it makes it more relatable, seeming unfinished and unpolished. This is just like my friends have filmed it and shared with each other on What’s App or something. It was really fun to make and I’m delighted with how it looks.

“I’ve just got to let the song do its thing now, see where it takes me. When you release new songs it makes it easier to get shows and keep listeners engaged. I’m planning to make more music and do some live shows, and with Scotland being my homeland I should be playing there soon.”

Edinburgh three-piece Racecar. | Photo by Daniel Bakkes

With hints of The Police, some Pixies and late Pearl Jam, and even a bit of New Shapes from Charli XCX’s CRASH – not to mention some cheeky Wonderwall chords – Got You Into It expertly showcases Racecar’s unique genre-hopping sound. The lyrics describe the relatable feeling of trying to play it cool but then having to reveal that you are, just maybe, a bit of a mess or uncool or vulnerable.

The band explained: “We jammed a lot of things we love into just two minutes and 48 seconds – a few sneaky key changes, a big chorus and a whomper of a rare guitar solo. It’s the fourth single from our upcoming album, Pink Car, and one that we have been most excited to release, so far!”

The Edinburgh band’s latest release follows an exciting few months for the three-piece, who saw uplifting first single, Lay Me Down, described as "rather marvellous" by BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson.

The trio have also shared more vulnerable release, Remains, and orchestral pop/punk rhapsody track, Fall Leave, both standout singles that represent the band’s knack for combining “creatively kaleidoscopic” material with soul-stirring lyricism.

Comprising childhood friends Izzy Flower, Robin Brill and Calum Mason, Racecar were officially formed in 2021. | Photo by Daniel Bakkes

In addition to writing, recording and releasing music, the group have been busy wowing fans with live performances this year, including on The Skinny’s Pyramid Stage at the Kelburn Garden Party, and recently held their own hometown headline show at The Caves.

Comprising childhood friends Izzy Flower, Robin Brill and Calum Mason, Racecar were officially formed in 2021 after the band had been tentatively sending demos back and forth.

