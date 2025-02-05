Scottish indie rockers Shambolics have been back on the streets of Edinburgh to film another ode to Trainspotting to promote their next Capital gig.

The Fife/ Glasgow four-piece previously made a Trainspotting parody video this time last year to promote their debut album Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams, released by Scruff of the Neck Records, which hit number 3 in the Scottish charts and number 4 in the UK iTunes chart.

Shambolics singer Lewis McDonald in the latest Trainspotting parody video to promote their latest Edinburgh show. | Rory Cowieson

After recreating the famous Princes Street chase scene last year, the lads this time paid homage to T2 Trainspotting by recreating the opening scene from the smash hit sequel.

In the short video promoting Shambolics upcoming gig at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh’s Cowgate on Friday, March 14, the band’s singer Lewis McDonald is seen on a treadmill like Ewan McGregor’s character Renton in the blockbuster movie, but we also see him running around Edinburgh before heading to the venue the band are set to play next month.

Lewis running down Castle Street in Edinburgh ahead of Shambolics gig in March. | Rory Cowieson

Shambolics guitarist Darren Forbes explained why the band returned to the Trainspotting theme.

He said: “The first Trainspotting one we filmed seem to do so well. It had nearly 2 million views across all social platforms and got a few nods of approval from the cast of Trainspotting too, so it just made sense to try another one.

“It ties in well with an Edinburgh show as well. Whenever you think of Trainspotting you think of Edinburgh.

“It’s done well on socials again. It seems that making these videos and small skits seems to be what we’re good at. We’re better at doing these than actually being in a band!”

Shambolics singer Lewis McDonald running into La Belle Angele in the Cowgate, Edinburgh. | Rory Cowieson

Looking forward to the band’s first Edinburgh gig since they played a headline show on the top of St James Quarter in August, Forbes added: “This will be our biggest Edinburgh show yet. It’s going to be great. Being from Fife, Edinburgh was the closest city to us where we’d spend a lot of time, but funnily enough we’ve not done a lot of gigs there.

Shambolics played a sold out headline show on top of St James Quarter in August. | National World

“It’s already halfway to sold out and we only announced it on Friday so it’s gonna be great.

“We won’t be doing too much this year to be honest. Just focusing on bigger gigs in Scotland and writing our second album. Writing new tunes is our main focus just now.”

Shambolics will play at La Belle Angele on Friday, March 14. Tickets, costing £16, are available here now.