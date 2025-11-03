The Prodigy have announced an Edinburgh Summer Sessions show for 2026.

The Prodigy are bringing their huge headline performance to Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in 2026.

They will take to the stage on Saturday, August 29, 2026 as part of their Warriors Dance shows.

The English electronic music group, formed in 1990, is known for its unique "electronic punk" and "big beat" sound.

Maxim from British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. | AFP via Getty Images

Warriors Dance: Here are all of The Prodigy’s newly announced upcoming UK shows - including Edinburgh

Thu 20 - Dublin, Irish Museum of Modern Art

Sat 22 - Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

Sat 29 - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

Sun 30 - Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions gig will begin at 9am on Friday, November 7, via sites including Ticketmaster, Gigs in Scotland and Summer Sessions.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure to register for your preferred ticket site ahead of the sale beginning. Other advice includes ensuring that you have a stable internet connection, use only one device and browser at a time, and, if using Ticketmaster, that you join the waiting room which opens 15 minutes before the sale beginning.

Presale

Fans signed up to the Edinburgh Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 9am on Thursday, November 6 via www.smmrsessions.com.

Japanese DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu will be providing support for The Prodigy at the Edinburgh gig.

English rapper and singer Scarlxrd is also set to be performing as well as British radio DJ David Rodigan.