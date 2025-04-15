Musselburgh Racecourse hosts Virgin Bet Easter Saturday £300,000 eggstravaganza

The feature competition at Saturday’s meeting (April 19) is the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup over 1m 6 furlongs, supported by Scotland’s fastest horse race - the £45,000 Virgin Bet Scottish Sprint Cup run over a pacey five furlongs.

Hospitality packages at the popular holiday weekend race day sold out weeks ago, an indication of the level of interest in the seven-card fixture.

Musselburgh Racecourse director, Bill Farnsworth, said: “The Virgin Bet Easter Saturday meeting is one of our premier Flat fixtures and really sets the standard going forward into our summer Flat season.

“With just a shade under £300,000 on offer, it rightly attracts some of the racing industry’s top trainers and race goers will be treated to hotly contested races, which together with fantastic off-course entertainment makes Easter Saturday at Musselburgh a ‘must’ for thousands of people.

“The Queen’s Cup over a lengthy 1m 6 combined with the short and sharp five furlong Scottish Sprint Cup provides something for everyone and we look forward to an excellent day of Flat racing.”

Before racing starts dog lovers and families will be treated to a different kind of four-legged action with the hugely popular Corgi Derby run at noon and set off by official starter tennis coach and former Strictly Come Dancing star, Judy Murray, who will also be on her toes when she starts the Mini Queen’s Cup at 1pm with children competing on Happy Hoppers.

Families are looked after too with a dedicated kid’s Clip Clop zone featuring the return of the hugely popular Easter Bunny, free game stalls, free fairground rides for all ages and free face painting. The best bit is kids under 17 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Musselburgh maintains it’s reputation for excellent street food with an array of popular vendors on parade, while thirsty race goers can enjoy traditional Pimms, cocktail specialists Bonnie Bar Co and the Mexican themed mobile bar The Little Margarita Truck, all located on the Picnic Lawn.

Food vendors, all with children’s options, include WHT, The Chippy, Dog N Bon, Wicked Pizza and Dippin Doughnuts, while the racecourse’s own The Deli, Café 1816 and Harris Tweed Bistro all have kid’s packed lunch and meal offerings.

The After-Racing Party, open to all race goers, will be hosted by Forth One evening show host Callum Gallacher on the decks for one hour after the last race.

Gates open at 11.30am and the first and last races are scheduled for 1.50pm and 5.17pm, respectively. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

1 . Contributed Everyone is a winner at the family friendly Virgin Bet Easter Saturday Raceday at Musselburgh Racecourse Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Hats off to Easter Bonnets at Musselburgh's Virgin Bet Easter Saturday Raceday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed On parage - The Famous Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales