Musselburgh Racecourse Superheroes supporting Edinburgh children's hospital

One of Edinburgh’s most loved charities will benefit from a Superheroes Family Race Day at Musselburgh Racecourse.

The family favourites will welcome children to Musselburgh’s Clip Clop kids zone and there will be prizes for the best dressed superhero or character. Free kids funfair rides, face painting and a disco are all to be found in the Clip Clop zone.

There will be bucket collection at the entrances and exits on behalf of ECHC and the racecourse will donate £1 for every child that dresses up as superhero, and oncourse promotions celebrating the work done by the charity.

A group of children from the hospital will also be given special access to the race day and enjoy a one-on-one meeting with the Superheroes.

Musselburgh Racecourse Head of Marketing, Aisling Johnston, said: “Racing isn't just for grown-ups - our Superheroes Family Raceday will have something for all ages and is guaranteed to tire out those wee legs.

“This year, we are thrilled to partner with Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, who give seriously ill children and their families the extra support they need when facing a life-changing hospital visit. On the day, Musselburgh Racecourse will donate £1 for every child that dresses up as a Superhero, so it’s time to grab your capes and get involved.”

Fiona Brian, fundraiser at ECHC, said: “What better way to spend a Sunday than hanging out with all your favourite superheroes? We’re so grateful to Musselburgh Racecourse for supporting seriously ill children with this very special raceday.

“ECHC works tirelessly to help our very own superheroes - the children and families fighting their toughest battles every day at Edinburgh’s children’s hospital. Partnering with wonderful supporters like Musselburgh Racecourse means we can continue to bring more than medicine to all those who need us. Together, we can make a difference to so many young lives.”

With racing prize money of almost £60,000 spread over seven Flat races, the first race starts at 2.10pm and the last race at 5.35pm (provisionally) with gates open at noon.

All children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult and once inside the course all entertainments are free. A saving of £5 on admission tickets is available for a limited period.

To find out more information and to book tickets please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk