Narin Oz returns to the Fringe with a surreal dive into the imaginative mind in 'Inner Child(ish)'

Narin Oz returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her latest solo show Inner Child(ish) — a surreal and physical comedy exploring neurodivergence, imagination, and the chaos of modern adulthood.

Best known for her eccentric, high-energy style, Oz blends clowning, buffoonery and physical theatre in her new Fringe show.

In Inner Child(ish), she introduces audiences to her alter ego – a rule-breaking, socially unaware figure who navigates the world through improvised play, inner dialogues and surreal physical sequences. The result is a show structured around Oz’s own experience of autism, presented as a journey to reconnect with her inner child through exaggerated visual storytelling and minimalist dialogue.

Inspired by a real-life experience clowning in nature, the show reflects on themes of self-worth, social confusion and the pressure to conform. At the heart of it is a narrative that unfolds in fragments: from reenactments of castaway films in her flat, to imagined conversations with various parts of her brain — including the hippocampus — all rendered through physicality and image-led performance.

Born in Romford to a Turkish Cypriot family, Oz trained in performance and film before entering comedy via the Edinburgh TV Festival’s talent scheme. She gained early recognition for her Channel 4 project Girls Go Trolling, as well as appearances in Man Like Mobeen and Finding Fatimah. Her previous Edinburgh shows have drawn attention for their unpredictability and refusal to conform to conventional comedy formats.

With Inner Child(ish), Oz continues to challenge the boundaries between theatre, clown and stand-up, while offering insight into neurodivergent experiences without compromising the comedy. She is currently developing clown workshops aimed at neurodivergent individuals.

Inner Child(ish) runs daily at 4pm from 31st July to 24th August (except 12 August) at Just the Tonic – The Mash House – Just The Attic.