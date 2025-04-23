National Fishing Remembrance Day Service at Musselburgh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Fishing Remembrance Day is a day for reflection and commemoration of all those who have lost their lives while working in fishing in the UK
It is an opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of fishing as a profession to a wider audience and to remember those who have lost their lives at sea.
For those living and working in local fishing communities it is hoped that this will become an annual focal point for remembrance and connection with the national fishing industry. This period of remembrance will also provide an opportunity to focus on initiatives aimed at improving safety in commercial fishing.
Statistically fishing is one of the most dangerous professions in the UK with 11,000 people working on fishing vessels in a harsh and unpredictable environment to bring ashore much needed seafood.
Many fishing harbours have suffered tragedies, and this National Fishing Remembrance Day will recognise and honour the loss of life. It is important to manage those same risks today. Safety management systems and improvements to working practices are key to keeping people safe and families and communities together.