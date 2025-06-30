New dining chapter begins at Edinburgh restaurant inspired by famous author

One of Edinburgh’s most popular city centre restaurants has started a new dining chapter at its famous Castle Street venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Badger & Co takes its name from one of the main characters in the classic children’s book, The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, who was born at 32 Castle Street in 1859.

The Wind in the Willows tells the riverbank story of Mr Badger and his friends, Mole, Ratty and Mr Toad. Famous amongst generations around the world, the novel has been translated into over 30 languages, including Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German and Portuguese, giving it a wide international appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by Mr Badger and The Wind in the Willows story, Badger & Co has turned a new page and is now taking its culinary adventures beyond the ‘Wild Wood’ with a creative dining experience that celebrates the best local and seasonal produce, including ingredients foraged from local hedgerows.

Scott Campbell is the new head chef at Badger & Co

With support from a kitchen team of eight, new head chef Scott Campbell has created a bold, seasonal menu, including woven whisky-glazed Scottish smoked salmon, Scotsman scallops from the west coast, pork tomahawk and butter-poached cod. People can also take a trip down memory lane with Badger & Co’s Cranachan Teacake.

Mixologist Jay Braby is also shaking up a new creative cocktail menu inspired by The Wind in the Willows theme, including ‘Hot Toad Time Machine’ made with Absolut Raspberri, Chambord, pineapple, raspberry and whey; as well as ‘Bonnie Badger’ made with Ciroc, coconut rum, rhubarb, lime, cranberry, coconut and Prosecco foam.

Open seven days a week, the classic Georgian townhouse venue now provides indoor and outdoor seating for around 45 diners, as well as space for four-legged friends in the lounge. Private dining experiences for up to 12 guests and special events are also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Campbell, head chef at Badger & Co, said: “We’re really excited to be starting a new dining chapter on Castle Street with our new menu. Diners can expect the best local, seasonal and foraged produce.

“Rooted in Scotland's regional larder, this new chapter is told through plates that celebrate both tradition and imagination, from field, shore and glen.

“There’s a rhythm to this menu - like old friends around the fire, sharing something special. Dishes grounded in time-honoured techniques, modernised with flair.”

Scott added:“As the birthplace of The Wind in the Willows author, we’re really proud to be the custodians of this beautiful city centre venue. Badger & Co has continued to pay homage to one of the book’s leading characters since opening the doors to local diners and visitors in 2016.”

Badger & Co supports 20 local hospitality jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badger & Co is located at 32 Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3HT.

For more information on Badger & Co and to make a booking, go to www.badgerandco.com

Follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/badger.co and Facebook www.facebook.com/badgerandco

Badger & Co is part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, including Edinburgh’s McLarens on the Corner, Copper Blossom, The Rutland, The Huxley and Kyloe. For more information on Signature Group and its venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues