New fish and chip restaurant kicks off holiday hunger fundraising initiative

Scotland’s latest upmarket fish & chip restaurant, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, recently opened in South Queensferry, has handed over the first of many donations to Cash for Kids Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife & Falkirk.

A total of £450, raised as a result of suppliers’ and supporters’ donations during the soft launch of The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack last month, will go toward the charity’s vital summer initiative to combat holiday hunger – ensuring that no child spends their summer worrying about their next meal.

The funds will support local holiday programmes that provide nutritious meals alongside fun, enriching activities. These programmes give children a safe space to eat, learn, play, and connect with others, helping them feel supported and valued, no matter their circumstances.

Run by the Coghill family, the same family behind the multiple rated Jack ‘O'Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack has adopted Holiday Hunger as its dedicated charity for the rest of 2025. Both restaurants will be contributing to totals through a voluntary £1 donation from customers which will be placed onto the customers’ bills at both venues.

A whole variety of delicious dishes feature on the menu at The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack

Now, with The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack fully operational, busy serving customers from all over Central Scotland, proper fundraising has continued apace, with both businesses planning to handover another significant total when Cash for Kids launches its important Mission Christmas appeal in November.

“We are delighted to hand over this first donation, but there will be plenty more to come,” said Bryan Coghill, who runs both businesses with his son, Head Chef Jack, and other family members.

“We’re very grateful to those who contributed to this first total. We had a fabulous soft opening night well attended by our friends, family members, suppliers, media representatives, and other general supporters. They all dipped into their pockets and for that we are really grateful.”

“We let them see what the restaurant was like, and enabled them to try some of our delicious new dishes, including the star of the show, our signature fish and chips. We then opened officially a few weeks later in June.”

A delicious fish supper from Scotland's latest upmarket fish & chip restaurant

Bryan went on to say that customers now have a voluntary £1 donation on their bills, but can opt out if they want.

“It is such a good cause that if they are happy to get involved, it will all add up,” he said.

“We’re going to let the money build up to a good total for Cash for Kids, and the Holiday Hunger initiative, and then hand over another cheque in the autumn. Holiday Hunger particularly appealed to us being a restaurant.

"We like to think that we are going to help some disadvantage groups stay well fed when the schools are on holiday, whether this is the summer, easter or Christmas. Children can really miss out because their family circumstances are such that they've just not able to access the meals that they get when the schools are on.”

The Restaurant showcases the finest Scottish Fish and seafood

“We’d like to finish by thanking everybody for getting behind us in South Queensferry where we're bedding into the local community. We’d also like to say thank you to Karayn from Cash for Kids for coming along today to take this big cheque off us, the first of many we hope! Watch this space, because a lot of people together doing a small thing can make a big change!”