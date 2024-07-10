New play brings Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse to the Edinburgh Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The World Premiere of The Last Laugh by Paul Hendy brings giants of UK Comedy back to life.

DYING IS EASY … COMEDY IS HARD

Three of Britain’s all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse – meet in a dressing room. Old friends, comedy colleagues and masters of their craft … together they pass the time, discussing the secret of life, death, and what it means to be funny… really funny!

This is the premise of a brand new stage play which recieves its World premiere at The Edinburgh Festival this August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Last Laugh.

Written by panto producer and former TV presenter Paul Hendy The Last Laugh is a homage to three comedy legends and to their craftmanship.

The show is based on Hendy’s short film of the same name which won ‘Best Film’ at Manchester Film Festival, ‘Special Audience Award’ at Oxford Film Festival and ‘Best Comedy Drama’ at The Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.

The Last Laugh stars Edinburgh Fringe legend, Bob Golding, who returns to the festival as Eric Morecambe following his performance as the comedy great in The Olivier Award winning Morecambeby Tim Whitnall, Simon Cartwright, returning to the Fringe as Bob Monkhouse following the 2015 smash hit The Man Called Monkhouse and Damian Williams, who starred in the 2013 national tour Being Tommy Cooper.

For writer and director Paul Hendy, these three comedians hold a special place in his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says: "I’ve always been fascinated by what makes something, or more importantly someone, funny, I wrote this piece to examine those very questions and to delve into the mechanics and intricacies behind the comedy.

"For me, and for many others, it seems, memories of watching these comedy greats on television as a family are seminal childhood memories. These heroes who made children, parents and grandparents all howl with laughter became gods to people like me embarking on a career in entertainment.

"I grew spellbound as I wondered what these three men with very different styles and approaches to comedy would say to each other about the pressure of always having to be funny… of always having to have the last laugh.

"As this year marks the 40th annversary of the deaths of great Tommy Cooper and Eric Morecambe, this play is my love letter to the golden age of comedy.’