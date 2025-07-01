New play 'Fuselage' explores the real life impact of the Lockerbie tragedy at Fringe

This year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe will host the worldwide premiere of Fuselage, a deeply personal and powerful new play written and performed by acclaimed American theatre artist Annie Lareau.

The play will run at the Pleasance Courtyard from July 30 to August 25 (excluding August 13 and 19), offering audiences a 70-minute journey into one of the most tragic moments in aviation history: the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie.

Rooted in Lareau’s own extraordinary experience, Fuselage tells the story of how she narrowly missed boarding the doomed flight that claimed the lives of her best friend Theodora Cohen and 34 other Syracuse University students returning home from a study abroad program in London in December 1988. Unable to afford a last-minute ticket change, Lareau stayed behind while her classmates boarded the plane — a decision that would haunt her for years.

Through a blend of humor, compassion, and raw emotion, Fuselage explores the optimism and tight bonds of youth alongside the horror witnessed by Lockerbie locals, including Colin Dorrance, an 18-year-old newly appointed Constable who was among the first responders to the crash site. The play also reflects Lareau’s personal battles with panic attacks, nightmares, survivor’s guilt, and intense media scrutiny following the tragedy.

(c) GIAO NGUYEN

Presented by Lareau Creative and Suzanna Rosenthal Productions, the play features a dynamic three-person ensemble with direction by Makaela Milburn, known for her work championing inclusive and stylized theatre. The production also benefits from the multi-talented Peter Dylan O’Connor’s scenic design and acting alongside Brenda Joyner. Lighting and projections are crafted by Ahren Buhmann, while sound design is by award-winning composer Rob Witmer.

Annie Lareau brings more than three decades of experience in American theatre to the production, having served as Artistic Director of Seattle Public Theatre and performing widely across the US and internationally. Her theatrical background ranges from Shakespeare to new works, often blending classical technique with contemporary storytelling.

Fuselage promises to be a poignant tribute to friendship, resilience, and the fragile beauty of life, reminding audiences of the enduring human spirit even in the face of unimaginable loss.

‘Fuselage’ makes its worldwide premiere at the Pleasance Courtyard Above for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com