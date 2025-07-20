New Scottish comics to see this Fringe

With thousands of international acts descending on the city this Edinburgh Festival Fringe, there’s a host of top comedians to choose from. The Scottish comedy scene is going from strength to strength, with five of the top new comics set to make their debuts.

Ayo Adenekan

A Leith local, Ayo Adenekan is already making waves on the comedy scene having supported the likes of Sarah Keyworth and Olga Koch and performed everywhere from The Stand comedy club to the King’s Theatre in Glasgow. His debut hour tells the story of growing up Black and queer in Edinburgh, the ways he tried to fit in and find identity and belonging, and all the awkward moments in between. A star on the rise, Ayo is set to be a big name in the Scottish comedy industry.

‘Black Mediocrity’, 30th July - 24th August, 1.30pm at Monkey Barrel

Jack Traynor 'Before I Forget'

Alana Jackson

Glaswegian comic and 2024 winner of newcomer comedy competition So You Think You’re Funny?, Alana Jackson’s debut hour features tales of her time drinking and working in pubs. Alana’s Glaswegian quick wit,sense of humour and on-the-nose impressions paints a hilarious picture of living in London as an aspiring actress and the characters she meets along the way.

‘Last Orders’, 30th July - 24th August, 5pm at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower

Jack Traynor

Hailing from Cumbernauld, Jack Traynor has made waves in LA and London, placing 4th in a global Roast Battle League and performing against top comics from around the world. Now, Jack’s debut show combines his razor-sharp wit and rollercoaster comedy to tell audiences the stories he does and doesn’t want to forget - from the bizarre to the brilliantly relatable.

‘Before I Forget’, 30th July - 24th August, 9.55pm at Pleasance

Amanda Hursy

A highly anticipated Fringe debut, Glaswegian stand-up Amanda Hursy brings a fearless, riotous hour of comedy to Edinburgh with the real-life story of making it from the back of a police van to the front of the stage. A show which navigates the funny side of failure and the chaos of real life.

‘Carted’, 30th July - 25th August, 6.20pm at Gilded Balloon, Patter House

Hannah Campbell

Local Edinburgh comic Hannah Campbell’s debut hour is a Fringe show that avoids the trama and instead focuses a joyful, offbeat take on life, identity and embracing your selfhood. Making a name for herself at top venues including The Stand and Monkey Barrel, Hannah’s debut is a feel-good hour of comedy.

‘Me!’, 30th July - 25th August, 4.20pm at Gilded Balloon Patter House