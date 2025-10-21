New Underground Halloween Experience in Edinburgh

By Emilie Lumineau
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Haunted Drams at The Lost Close
This Halloween, The Lost Close invites brave souls to step into Edinburgh’s eerie past with a new, limited-edition experience: The Haunted Dram, running exclusively on October 31st and November 1st.

This 90-minute ghost and whisky experience begins above ground, winding through the cobbled streets of Edinburgh’s Old Town, where guests uncover chilling tales of witches, executions, and infamous figures such as Burke and Hare. As twilight falls, the journey descends into The Lost Close, a hidden underground space steeped in history. Here, you’ll savour two drams of premium Scotch whisky, each paired with tales of both spirits and the spirit itself.

“Our goal was to create something truly atmospheric for Halloween,” says Katie Scott, Head of Experiences & Events at The Lost Close. “The Haunted Dram is an intimate experience that blends storytelling, history, and Scotland’s finest whisky – perfect for those seeking something unique this spooky season.”

This immersive evening fuses ghostly storytelling, Edinburgh’s macabre history, and fine whisky, creating a Halloween experience that is equal parts chilling and charming.

