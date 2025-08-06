New women's football show exposing the ugly side of the beautiful game

Weeks after the Euros, a one-woman comedy drama storms onto the pitch this Edinburgh Fringe with a story of football, feminism and the (unpaid) hustle behind the women's game.

Lioness follows goalkeeper Marnie through the periods, penalties and pressures of the intense Women Super League Championship season. Accompanied by a jukebox soundtrack, Lioness takes half-time to stop and examine the unjustified juggle of sports, career, relationships and stereotypes.

Marnie is a dedicated goalkeeper. Marnie is also a captain, a girlfriend - the ‘supportive one’ in the relationship - a part-time under 14s coach, and a full-time target for sexist Twitter trolls. Whilst she may be pro at saving goals, the ongoing battle off the pitch is another story.

Kate Coulson, writer and performer, comments, "Ever since the Lioness’ victory at the 2022 Euros, interest in women’s football has skyrocketed – which is great! But it means people are now watching the game through rose-tinted glasses. Since then, Man United Women were forced to train in Portacabins while the men used their facilities during a renovation, Reading FC were dropped from the second to the fifth tier after men’s financial difficulties, and countless other examples of the women’s game still being seen as lesser. Our show shines a light on women playing the game who aren’t household names. We might be 55 years on from the ban being lifted, but it’s just the start."

Writer & performer Kate Coulson.

Lioness is a sweaty love letter to friendship, the thrill of the game, and the changing room chaos that binds a team tighter than any romance ever could. Marnie’s story isn’t just about football. It’s about self-worth, career clashes, and knowing when to dive and when to stand your ground.

Catch Lioness at Clover Studio, Greenside Riddles Court at 12:40pm until 23rd August (not 10th or 17th.)