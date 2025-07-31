New York dance company makes European debut with powerful performance at Edinburgh Fringe

A visceral, ritual-inspired dance performance from acclaimed New York choreographer Valerie Green is set to make waves at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, as Rite arrives at C ARTS | C venues for its highly anticipated European premiere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 13–24 August at C Arts, Rite is a powerful, meditative journey of transformation performed by a dynamic multicultural ensemble of six male dancers. First premiered in New York to critical acclaim, the piece features intense physicality, inviting audiences into a space of collective awakening.

Described as both a healing ceremony and a meditative ritual, Rite draws inspiration from shamanic practices and altered states of consciousness. The result is a raw, immersive experience where movement becomes a tool for release, transformation, and connection. Themes of masculinity, vulnerability, brotherhood, and care pulse throughout the work, which culminates in a powerful audience ritual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rite carves a path through human pain, revealing what awaits once we release what weighs us down,” says Green, the founder and artistic director of Valerie Green/Dance Entropy. “It’s an invitation to examine our struggles, to let go of attachments to body and thought, and ask ourselves: ‘Can you get out of your own way?’”

Rite by Valerie Green / Dance Entropy

The cast includes Aidan Feldman, Johnny Matthews III, Tsubasa Nishioka, Lawson Pinder, Richard Sayama, and Richard Scandola. Music by Poranguí, Liquid Bloom, Danheim and others underpins the performance, with costume design by Irena Romendik and Valerie Green, and original lighting by Kathy Kaufman.

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy was founded in 1998 and is known for its commitment to breaking down race, gender, and identity barriers through the medium of dance. The company’s work blends performance with community outreach and has appeared in cultural institutions around the world.

Rite is presented as part of the curated C ARTS programme at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets are available via www.CtheArts.com or the Edinburgh Fringe box office.