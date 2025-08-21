Nominations announced for Takeover Radio 106.9FM new Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Award 2025

Takeover Radio 106.9FM, the youth community radio station based in Ashfield in north Nottinghamshire, created what is thought to be the most valuable Joke of the Fringe 2025 award, delivered by the ISH Edinburgh Awards team. Worth £500.01 to the winner, the support reflects the station’s aim to raise awareness of the opportunities for young people across our left behind communities to engage in the arts.

Nick Mellors, a volunteer with Takeover Radio 106.9FM who has been running shows from Edinburgh throughout this year’s Fringe said, “We believe there is no reason why young people from our working class and left behind communities across the country should not have the same opportunities to enjoy and take part in the arts.

On our shows this year we’ve been able to showcase great Nottinghamshire talent, like Ashfield comedian Jacob Nussey who has been selling out his debut hour ‘Primed’, about life working at Amazon in Ashfield, ex veterans with the Project Comedy shows, the Parky Players our local Parkinsons UK group, and local comedian Benny Shakes with his showcases for disabled comedians.

With funding from local business Innovation Nottinghamshire, we are delighted to be supporting this brand new international award to showcase the creative talent at this year’s Fringe and to show that communities like ours can take part and hopefully inspire others to go for it and show that ‘people like us can do stuff like this from places like ours’ “

Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe Award

Some of the finalists can be seen delivering their jokes at https://youtu.be/g5CIHfqXK9I .

The Takeover Radio Fringe shows are broadcast at 7pm every Monday (repeated at 11pm on Wednesdays and 7pm on Saturdays) on 106.9FM with a live stream available to listeners anywhere in the world on Canstream at https://radio.canstream.co.uk:8160/live.mp3 .