Now Toyah lights up the Edinburgh stage

Toyah Willcox plays Edinburgh Playhouse this week as special guest in That’s What I Call A Musical to great acclaim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Now That’s What I Call Music’ compilations have been around since 1983 when vinyl was the only format. They evolved through laserdiscs, mini disks, cassettes and even VHS tapes before settling on their biggest sales with CDs shifting millions at a time. For here was double albums with guaranteed charts hits, no filler and a party in your hands and constantly renewed as they reached to nearly 120 editions and various offshoots. Now Clubland is brand new and will released March 28 but before all that a brand new musical tours the UK and hits Edinburgh this week.

Based on the retail series but firmly from the 1980’s with 20 hits from that decade, this UK tour continues at Edinburgh Playhouse this week. The story surrounds a school reunion in 2009 but not before we see the young schoolgirls in 1989 planning their life ahead. Inspired by a screenplay by Ian Brown, Lotte Mullan and Natallie Malla, the book was by prolific podcaster and broadcaster Pippa Evans who knows Edinburgh well due to her comedy shows at the Fringe. Extremely well written too as the story turns as we look at the how the two Brummie school girls progress with some big songs along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is helped by an inventive set design from Tom Rodgers and Toots Butcher which flips between bedroom and kitchen to the pub with bar and DJ to the park outdoors. Space is provided for some busy dancing sequencies all choregraphed (and directed) by Craig Revel Horwood. He manages to capture the era with the cheerleaders from the (Toni Basil) Mickey video, the (Madonna) Vogue sequence, the lift from Dirty Dancing and even has room for his signature tango. When it all comes together with full ensemble in songs like Footloose, the energy climbs higher to match the production levels.

Edinburgh Playhouse this week

Nina Wadia impresses both acting and vocally and had the audience in stitches with her drunken antics with co-star Sam Bailey shows why she won X-Factor with perfectly pitched vocals. The songs are all well known as you would expect like Gold, Tainted Love, Heart Of Glass, Video Killed The Radio Star and a deservedly extended Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

The special guest star for Edinburgh (only) is Toyah Willcox and she gets the star treatment with huge applause, looking a million dollars and giving her all on I Wanna Be Free. When she returns for the megamix encore the company get their standing ovation.

ROYO Presents, Now That’s What I Call A Musical, Edinburgh Playhouse runs until Saturday March 1, For more information and tickets go to: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/now-thats-what-i-call-a-musical/edinburgh-playhouse/