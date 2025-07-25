Oasis fans who missed out on tickets can 'Roll With It' to Fort Kinnaird

Fans who missed out on tickets to see Oasis at Murrayfield this summer can still enjoy the iconic anthems at Fort Kinnaird on Sunday 10th August, thanks to a free live performance by popular tribute band ‘Oasus’.

Oasus is set to bring the classic Wonderwall, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back in Anger anthems to the centre for the many fans who tried and failed to get tickets to the Scottish leg of the tour, coming to Murrayfield on Friday 8th August, Saturday 9th August and Tuesday 12th August.

This two-hour live gig will take over Fort Kinnaird’s Summer Stage near Pizza Hut, promising all the swagger, sound and 90s nostalgia of the real deal – minus the ticket fees and stadium crowds. Whether you’re a die-hard Gallagher fan or just fancy a fun Sunday with the family, it’s a brilliant way to soak up the buzz set to sweep the city.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “There’s so much excitement around the Oasis reunion gigs at Murrayfield, so it’s only right that we bring a bit of that buzz to Fort Kinnaird too.

“Oasus are a brilliant tribute act and their free show is the perfect chance for Oasis fans of all ages to get involved in the action. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday - grab a bite, enjoy the music and make a proper day of it with friends or family. Definitely Maybe also pick up an iconic bucket hat while you’re here too!”

The event is just one of the free events running at Fort Kinnaird this summer, designed to offer visitors of all ages memorable, free experiences. This includes character visits between 11am – 4pm from Dragon Training on Saturday 26th, Aloha Alien on Sunday 27th July, and a Wicked Duo on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of August.

With more than 70 shops, a seven-screen ODEON cinema, and dining favourites including Wagamama, TGI Fridays and Nando’s, there’s something for everyone – whether you’re after a day of retail therapy, tasty food, or dancing to your favourite 90s bangers.

The centre is easy to reach too, just off the A1 with 2,600 free parking spaces and good public transport links.

For more details and to plan your day at Fort Kinnaird, please visit: https://www.fortkinnaird.com/event/lights-camera-summer